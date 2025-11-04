Johannesburg, South Africa – CMC Networks, Africa’s premier networking provider, has partnered with Bridgepointe Technologies, a leading tech advisory firm in the U.S., to connect global enterprises across Africa and the Middle East with AI-powered network infrastructure. Bridgepointe’s enterprise clients will be able to rapidly connect across high-growth markets with resilient networking and a unified customer experience underpinned with 35 years of experience in local markets.

CMC Networks has the largest network footprint in Africa, enabling clients to rapidly scale, meet new requirements, and benefit from consistent performance across local markets. With this new partnership, Bridgepointe can offer customers a one-stop-shop for connectivity across MEA that combines AI-based operations (AIOps) with on-the-ground expertise and capabilities. CMC Networks’ AIOps maximise uptime, visibility and control over pan-African networking to optimise enterprise applications and user experiences.

“Africa and the Middle East have some of the most dynamic and unique markets in the world. They each have their challenges that are outweighed by tremendous opportunities. Our partnership with Bridgepointe simplifies networking across MEA markets for their customers who can roll-out applications with networking that is underpinned with world-leading technologies,” said Paolo Gambini, Chief Revenue Officer at CMC Networks. “We offer Africa’s only AI-enabled core network combined with engineers on-the-ground, permitting us to deliver industry-leading customer experience across the most complex markets in the world.”

CMC Networks has more than 110 service locations, including logistics warehouses in 19 MEA countries. It has optimised networking in MEA for over three decades to reduce risk, increase resiliency, and deliver trusted connectivity.

“As enterprises expand into high-growth markets like Africa and the Middle East, they need networking partners who can deliver performance, reliability, and scale,” said Brian Leonard, VP of Channel Marketing and Alliances, Bridgepointe Technologies. “Our partnership with CMC Networks brings together AI-driven infrastructure and unmatched regional expertise, enabling our clients to seamlessly connect in some of the most dynamic markets in the world.”

As a tech advisory and consulting firm, Bridgepointe Technologies works with enterprise and mid-market companies to help them buy, implement and manage technology solutions. The firm works with more than 200 of the world’s top technology providers and has supported over 12,000 clients.

About CMC Networks

CMC Networks is a specialist service provider that delivers connectivity with industry-leading customer experience across the most complex markets in the world. It combines on-the-ground expertise with AI-based operations that are underpinned with over 35 years of experience in Africa and the Middle East.

CMC Networks delivers connectivity solutions spanning DIA, MPLS, SD-WAN, Ethernet, Satellite, IaaS and more, with operations in 62 MEA markets.

https://www.cmcnetworks.com/

About Bridgepointe

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies transform their technology investments into unrivaled business results. Over the past 20 years, Bridgepointe has worked with over 12,000 companies to help them evaluate, implement, and manage tech solutions to save money and increase ROI. The firm offers a full range of strategic solutions and services, including Lifecycle Management and Customer Experience. For more information about Bridgepointe, please visit www.bridgepointetechnologies.com.