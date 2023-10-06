Speed up, simplify, and secure connection of distributed employees, devices, apps, networks, and data centers without sacrificing performance

DUBAI, UAE: – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that all connectivity elements of Cloudflare’s single-vendor SASE platform, Cloudflare One, are now generally available. Cloudflare’s SASE offering addresses both security and networking transformation requirements without adding complexity, a crucial differentiator in protecting today’s hybrid workforce.

As organizations migrate to the cloud to accelerate innovation and maintain a competitive edge, they often grapple with network complexity, along with the need to connect and secure distributed employees, devices, apps, and data centers — all without sacrificing performance. Without a flexible IT infrastructure, organizations face issues such as security gaps from distributed users and personal devices, which introduces significant risk to corporate data and increases overall cost. To combat this, organizations are drastically shifting to adopt single-vendor SASE platforms. According to Gartner, "by 2026, 60% of new SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single-vendor SASE offering, up from 15% in 2023." Cloudflare One allows customers to adopt SASE as it fits their existing deployments including native single-vendor deployments with Cloudflare, or by leveraging existing SD-WAN deployments. Cloudflare’s branch appliance, Magic WAN Connector, can be pre-installed on hardware delivered by TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, or installed within organizations’ existing environments.

Every day, enterprise technology leaders bring together thousands of people, devices, clouds, systems, applications, and networks to support a new business imperative: the digital imperative, to work, develop, and deliver everything everywhere. Cloudflare’s branch appliance and networking-as-a-service, are built natively upon Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud, which simplifies deployment for enterprises and improves:

Network and security staff efficiency: Cloudflare One reduces the time it takes to connect users, locations, and devices by centralizing policy management and enforcement around the globe.

Cloudflare One reduces the time it takes to connect users, locations, and devices by centralizing policy management and enforcement around the globe. Security posture: Cloudflare One reduces the customer’s attack surface, while also reducing operational complexity with a single dashboard control plane.

Cloudflare One reduces the customer’s attack surface, while also reducing operational complexity with a single dashboard control plane. Administrator and user experience: Cloudflare One is built on its unified connectivity cloud, massively improving performance for in-office, remote, or hybrid workers. This is backed by Cloudflare’s 100% uptime SLA to guarantee business continuity for enterprises.

Cloudflare One is built on its unified connectivity cloud, massively improving performance for in-office, remote, or hybrid workers. This is backed by Cloudflare’s 100% uptime SLA to guarantee business continuity for enterprises. Control over IT environments: Cloudflare One enables IT leaders to operate in domains they once could not exercise control over, by connecting any traffic source or destination and layering Zero Trust security policies on top.

“For over a decade, Cloudflare has been in the business of simplifying network security. Whether it’s securely connecting remote employees, offices, data centers, or even multi-cloud deployment, we empower IT teams with the means necessary to modernize their architecture,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “The GA of Magic WAN Connector on Cloudflare One represents our ability to enable business productivity that is secure at speed, from one of the most comprehensive SASE solutions available today.”

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future. With Cloudflare’s latest solution added to TD SYNNEX’s global portfolio, we're able to further enrich the breadth and depth of our security offerings. This enables customers to take on today’s critical security and networking transformation in order to protect and keep hybrid workforces running, without adding complexity,” said Jessica McDowell, senior vice president, business development and security strategy at TD SYNNEX.

-Ends-

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was awarded by Reuters Events for Global Responsible Business in 2020, named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, and ranked among Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022.