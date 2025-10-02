Dubai, UAE: Cloudera, the only data and AI platform trusted by organizations to bring AI to their data, is making its return to GITEX Global 2025, the Middle East’s premier technology showcase.

Highlighting the role of AI in driving smarter cities, more efficient healthcare, and innovative financial and energy solutions, Cloudera will demonstrate how organizations across the UAE are building trusted data foundations to unlock the full potential of AI responsibly. During the event, Cloudera will also unveil key UAE insights from its latest research on Enterprise AI, featuring perspectives from IT leaders in the UAE.

At the event, Cloudera will demonstrate how enterprises can adopt secure and trusted AI by unifying data across public clouds, private data centers, and the edge. Based on its open-source roots and leadership in big data, Cloudera empowers organizations to modernize data strategies, enhance governance, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

AI at the Speed of Data

Visitors to GITEX 2025 will experience Cloudera’s vision for the next phase of enterprise AI. Through live demonstrations and executive discussions, the company will show how organizations can:

Accelerate Enterprise AI – Reduce time-to-market with pre-built AI accelerators, bring any model directly to data, and create proprietary insights while maintaining complete security and compliance.

Reduce time-to-market with pre-built AI accelerators, bring any model directly to data, and create proprietary insights while maintaining complete security and compliance. Deliver True Hybrid – Run analytics seamlessly across private and public clouds at the lowest cost, with the ability to scale to exabyte-level data management.

Run analytics seamlessly across private and public clouds at the lowest cost, with the ability to scale to exabyte-level data management. Enable Modern Data Architectures – Break down silos by making data mesh and fabric a reality, supporting BI, ML, generative AI, and streaming workloads on the same unified platform without costly rework.

These capabilities reflect Cloudera’s mission to make data and analytics accessible for everyone, helping enterprises in every industry innovate and thrive in today’s digital economy.

Enterprise AI in the UAE

As part of its presence at GITEX, Cloudera will also unveil key insights from its latest global research, "The State of Enterprise AI and Data Architecture.” The study highlights how UAE enterprises are actively embracing AI, but they face challenges related to compliance, governance, and the cost of integration. At the same time, hybrid data architectures are emerging as a trusted foundation for scaling AI securely and effectively.

These findings provide important context for the conversations Cloudera will drive at GITEX 2025, underscoring the urgency for enterprises to balance innovation with responsibility as they embrace new forms of AI.

“GITEX is one of the world’s most influential technology events, and Cloudera is proud to be at the forefront of shaping the future of enterprise AI. Enterprises in the UAE and across the region are at a pivotal moment in their AI journey. At GITEX, we will highlight how organisations can take back control of their data, innovate responsibly, and unlock measurable business value with a secure, unified approach,” said Ahmad Shakora, Group Vice President, Cloudera Middle East

Cloudera invites media, partners, and enterprises to visit its booth, Hall 9 - A10, at GITEX Global 2025 to explore live demonstrations of its platform that accelerate enterprise AI, engage with executive leaders and experts on the future of hybrid data and AI, and gain valuable insights into regional and global trends driving AI adoption and enterprise priorities in the UAE.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and even save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

