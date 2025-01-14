Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the launch of its new research portal, a platform designed to enhance investors’ access to CI Capital’s research offering.

The research portal represents a significant advancement in delivering CI Capital’s market insights and analysis, tailored to institutional and high-net-worth investors. The portal offers access to MENA research publications, allowing investors to efficiently navigate a variety of research materials, including coverage lists and forecasts for MENA-listed stocks, as well as seamlessly providing direct interaction with CI Capital’s seasoned analysts.

“We are very proud of this achievement. CI Capital’s sell-side research portal is an essential tool and a valuable addition to the financial industry, empowering investors with the needed tools to make informed decisions in today’s dynamic market. We are confident that this portal will become an invaluable resource for our clients,” stated Amr Helal, CEO of the Investment Bank (Sell-side) at CI Capital.

"We are excited to introduce our new research portal, which reflects an important step in our digital transformation strategy. This platform will streamline access to our research, providing enhanced tools and timely insights, while also facilitating more efficient scheduling of analyst interactions and easy access to financial models. Although this marks a crucial advancement, we recognize its arrival as a timely development to our research capabilities," commented Monsef Morsy, Managing Director and Head of Research at CI Capital.

The key features of the new user-friendly research portal include comprehensive access to reports, where users will have immediate access to publications across a wide range of market sectors to gain better insights. The portal simplifies the process of finding and reviewing relevant information, as well as requesting financial models for companies under coverage, providing deeper insights into valuation updates. It also offers advanced search capabilities quickly locating specific reports and data points, with a personalized dashboard tailored to user interests.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

