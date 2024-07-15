Abu Dhabi - UAE – CFI, the region's leading online trading provider, has proudly announced a one-of-a-kind strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

Set to unfold throughout 2024 and 2025, the collaboration will see CFI sponsor a series of diverse events spanning sports, culture, and music, solidifying the group’s status as a brand leader in its home country and elevating its presence in the UAE.

Awarded the prestigious designation of 'Strategic Partner', through this partnership CFI is dedicated to supporting the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi’s events and entertainment sector. The group is honored to play a role in welcoming the world to the UAE capital.

Through this sponsorship, CFI will support key events such as the NBA Abu Dhabi Games and the USA Basketball Showcase, which bring top-tier NBA and international basketball to the region. Additionally, CFI will play a major role in entertainment events at Liwa Village and Saadiyat Nights, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for entertainment.

Furthermore, CFI will support thrilling mixed martial arts action through events like UFC Fight Night and Abu Dhabi Showdown Week - UFC 308, reinforcing our commitment to a diverse range of sporting activities.

With its latest initiative, CFI strengthens ties with its home country by actively supporting the UAE's vibrant entertainment, cultural and sporting landscape, underscoring the group’s commitment to strengthening the nation's global positioning. This significant collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi was celebrated in a signing ceremony attended by distinguished guests, marking another milestone in CFI's ongoing efforts to foster substantial partnerships and promote innovation.

H.E Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said:

“A cornerstone of our success has been the power of partnerships. As we embark on our latest collaboration with CFI, a strategic partner that has championed sports and events, we look forward to further driving Abu Dhabi’s growth as a premier global destination. Together with our partners, we are committed to expanding our extraordinary lineup of cultural events, sports and entertainment, providing our visitors with an array of exciting and inspiring experiences to suit every taste.”

Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI, commented, "We are proud to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi to support efforts to elevate the emirate’s events calendar and tourism landscape. As a UAE-headquartered group, our support for these transformative events underscores our commitment to the entertainment, cultural and sporting vibrancy of the country and enables CFI to actively contribute to bringing unique experiences to all those who visit the destination. For us, this partnership showcases our pride in Abu Dhabi’s cultural narrative.”

CFI is dedicated to advancing its global mission of empowering traders while actively supporting the cultural and sporting fabric of Abu Dhabi. This partnership not only enhances CFI’s leadership as the region's leading online trading broker but also aligns with its long-term vision of intertwining business success with cultural enrichment. CFI remains committed to contributing to the UAE’s thriving cultural scene, ensuring that both clients and partners benefit from the rich opportunities this collaboration presents.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is MENA's Leading Broker with over 25+ years of experience, leading the field with the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Dubai, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. Specializing in online trading services across a wide range of markets, including equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees. The company is a pioneer in incorporating AI into trading and developing advanced tools and applications. CFI is committed to exceptional customer service and provides 24/7 support, detailed technical reports, and educational webinars. CFI strongly supports elite sports, forming partnerships with prominent sports organizations such as AC Milan and FIBA WASL. The group is also partnered with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), demonstrating its commitment to promoting local culture and fostering community engagement. In addition, CFI actively participates in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the communities where it operates.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae