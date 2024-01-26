CFI Financial Group, MENA's leading online trading provider, proudly unveils a strategic partnership with the world-renowned football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until June 2026. This alliance marks a significant milestone in CFI's strategic expansion, celebrating the shared values of excellence, performance, and innovation, blending the worlds of finance and football in a unique fashion.

With over a quarter of a century of industry experience, CFI has earned its position as MENA's premier online trading provider. Boasting more than twelve regulated entities across five continents, CFI serves a global client base spread over 100 countries, offering ultra-competitive trading conditions and cutting-edge platforms. Recent advancements, including the integration of AI technology, showcase CFI's dedication to empowering traders worldwide with the latest, advanced tools.

The partnership with PSG is not just a collaboration but a celebration of synergy between finance and elite sports. It echoes the unique, progressive spirit of Paris, a city synonymous with passion, excellence, and a true spirit of innovation. The club's dedication to innovation, empowerment, and unique performance mirrors CFI's commitment to empowering traders and investors globally at the highest level.

Hisham Mansour, Founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group, expressed: "We are incredibly excited to launch our partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, a football club synonymous with passion and its own unique brand identity. This venture represents a harmonious alignment of values, reinforcing our dedication to standing out as MENA's leading broker, offering unmatched trading services and optimal conditions. We are excited for the journey ahead, aiming to create a lasting legacy through this well-matched partnership with PSG."

Marc Armstrong, Chief Revenue Officer of Paris Saint-Germain, added: "We are delighted to welcome CFI as one of our exclusive international partners. We share the same ambitions to offer our respective fans and clients increasingly unique and innovative experiences."

This collaboration aims to strategically expand CFI's global presence, leveraging PSG's international recognition and vast international fan base. This exciting partnership is anticipated to bring many unique opportunities for CFI clients and PSG fans alike, with unique opportunities and tailored promotions for both sides to participate in and benefit from.

With its distinguished international stature, Paris Saint-Germain is one of CFI’s key partners. This latest partnership complements the group's impressive lineup of sporting partners, including AC Milan, Sheffield United F.C., the Jordan Football Association, and the Lebanese Basketball Federation. This global partnership is a cornerstone of CFI's strategy to extend its global reach and influence. As an official partner of PSG, CFI looks forward to this new chapter of strategic global expansion.

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is MENA's Leading Broker with 25+ years of experience, possessing the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices compared to any other provider in the sector. CFI operates through different entities worldwide, including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Cairo, Port Louis, and others. CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit across 26+ global markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and other financial products. CFI is proud to have established global partnerships. At the spearhead of AI adoption in trading, CFI has recently launched several exciting projects, including the CFI Trading App, Capitalise.ai, TipRanks, the CFI AI Assistant, and other empowering tools. CFI is also renowned for its 24/7 client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for its trading clients spread over 100+ countries.

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970. Since QSl's purchase of the club in 2011, it has transformed to become one of the top football clubs and global sports brands in the world. Paris Saint-Germain is connected with Paris, under the philosophy of one unique city, one unique club. The club has since then won 29 trophies, 47 in its history, becoming the most successful football club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and currently Neymar Jr, Mbappé and Messi, all three ranked amongst the best players in the world. The international popularity of the club never stops growing. It is now the one of the most followed club in the world, expanding from zero to a community over 170 million social media followers in just eleven years. It has opened international offices in Doha and Singapore and has a presence in China and Japan. The pioneering sports club which now includes men's football, women's football, handball and judo added esports in 2016. Giving back to the community is fundamental to the club who has drastically increased the capacity of its Foundation to develop innovative programs for children in tough situations. Among others, the Red & Blue School project allows the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation to serve underprivileged youths.