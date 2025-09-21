On the occasion of Saudi National Day, CEER reveals its distinctive 32 bars of light, an integral Saudi-Inspired design feature of its EVs, signaling that product designs are finalized, with their global reveal coming soon.

Inspired by CEER’s product design DNA and influenced by a nation’s culture and vision, the bold new brand identity features the world's first bilingual, Arabic-English automotive logotype.

This announcement underscores CEER's advanced vehicle design readiness and its commitment to redefine automotive excellence with a brand identity deeply rooted in Saudi heritage and a future-forward vision.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – CEER, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle (EV) brand and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), has unveiled its bold new brand identity on the occasion of Saudi National Day. This launch not only introduces the world’s first automotive bilingual Arabic-English logotype but also offers a first glimpse of a unique CEER product design element, setting the stage for the highly anticipated global debut of the company’s flagship designs, which have been finalized and are soon to be revealed.

The new brand identity is deeply shaped by CEER’s vision and manifesto, which expresses the values of being a companion, visionary, and aspirational. The company embodies the spirit of the fearless, those who dare to dream big and redefine boundaries, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s bold vision for the future. With aspiration at its core, the company transcends limits, igniting an industry and becoming a symbol of progress for a nation transforming at speed.

A cornerstone of the new identity, CEER has unveiled a world-first bilingual, Arabic-English logotype in the automotive industry, which is inspired by the CEER design DNA, reflecting the same inspiration, innovation, and philosophy embedded in our product. This unique logotype redefines branding with a bold, seamlessly integrated bilingual presence, symbolizing motion and progress. It echoes CEER’s name, which means “to move forward” in Arabic. Its clean lines, bespoke bi-script typography, and Saudi-inspired hues position CEER as a brand with local roots and global ambition.

A direct expression of CEER's cutting-edge design philosophy, is the integration of 32 distinctive bars of light, featured prominently across the entire portfolio of CEER vehicles, including the flagship SUV and sedan models to be unveiled soon and mid-size and compact models to be revealed in the coming years. It is a powerful element that embodies the brand's core values and its connection to the Kingdom's journey.

“Saudi Arabia's rich history, with the unification in 1932 as a defining moment of transformation and progress for the nation, serves as a profound inspiration for CEER," said James DeLuca, CEO of CEER. "As the Kingdom’s first EV and automotive brand, we honor this legacy by integrating a tribute to the year 1932 through our 32-lights design signature - a symbol of unity, innovation, and Saudi Arabia’s pioneering spirit. These 32 lights, proudly featured on all our vehicles, embody the deep connection between our designs and the culture that inspires them. Our aspirational flagship car designs are ready and will proudly carry these lights, marking that they are not only Saudi-inspired but also Saudi-made.”

“We are in motion, and we are moving ahead into a bold future when we unveil Saudi Arabia’s first EVs to the world,” DeLuca added. “Our commitment is to build a world-class EV brand, contributing significantly to the regional automotive landscape and will set new benchmarks for design and innovation in the global automotive sector.”

CEER truly represents Saudi Arabia’s drive to lead the way, positioning itself as a companion on a daring journey. Its new brand identity is a powerful reflection of that pioneering spirit, highlighting its commitment to reimagining mobility. It is deeply inspired by and reflects the cutting-edge design DNA of CEER cars. This synergy ensures that every element, from the brand mission to the visual aesthetics, resonates with the groundbreaking nature of the product itself.

With values rooted in Saudi culture, CEER is inspiring a nation, igniting an industry, and will amaze the world.

About CEER – www.CEERmotors.com

CEER is the first Saudi automotive brand to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and will design, manufacture, and sell a range of vehicles for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, including sedans and sports utility vehicles. A part of PIF’s strategy to diversify Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth by investing in promising growth industries, CEER will attract over US$150 million of foreign direct investment, and create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. CEER is projected to directly contribute US$8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034. The company, which is a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (“Foxconn”), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process. Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles, resulting in a portfolio of products that will lead in the areas of infotainment, connectivity, and autonomous driving technologies. Each vehicle will be designed and manufactured in Saudi Arabia and tested to the highest global automotive quality control and safety standards.