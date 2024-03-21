Doha, Qatar – Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, honored 172 students for academic excellence in the fall 2023 semester. The Dean’s List ceremony takes place twice a year to acknowledge student achievement based on grades from the previous semester.

The Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester included 20 first-year students, 41 sophomore students, 51 junior students and 60 senior students.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, touched on the significance of the ceremony and the importance of celebrating students’ commitment to excellence.

“We gather as an educational community to recognize our students’ hard work and achievement, and we also acknowledge that education is a journey,” he said. “Each student has the potential to be on the Dean’s List, and we are especially proud of those who realized that potential in the fall of 2023.”

The first-year honorees on the fall 2023 Dean’s List are: Kehinde Adeogun, Ameera Ahmedullah, Lujain Almulaifi, Souad Al Mana, Sidra Al Sabbagh, Fatima Al-Thani, Ariunbolor Amgalanbaatar, Maya Barghouti, Alina Barmagambetova, Firdavs Fayzillaev, Bel-Ami Gisage Warakoze, Salman Hajizada, Diyorbek Ibragimov, Ebil Jacob, Mironshokh Kalandarov, Eman Masood, Razan Murshid, Abdulrahman Shaar, Mohamed Waiel Shikfa, and Maryia Zhukava.

The second-year honorees on the fall 2023 Dean’s List are: Abdallah Abdaljalil, Jana Abdelmaguid, Muhammed Rayyan Ahmed, Aisha Al Attiyah, Saja Al Balushi, Salwa Al-Kuwari, Abdulaziz Al Mannai, Nour Alseaf, Dema Al-Shirawi, Khalifa Al Thani, Safa Amin, Seckhen Ariel Andrade Cuellar, Julia Nicole Castillo, Enoch Luis Catuncan, Mohamed Tamer Elsayed, Mohammed Elsayed, Hazem Elsayed, Jingxiang Gao, Fatou Gueye, Aditya Gupta, Zeina Halawa, Hamzah Hamad, Hiba Hamad, Malak Ibrahim, Adan Jawad, Ulpan Kaiyrbayeva, Reem Kensouh, Omar Khalaf, Sarra Khelifi, Maryam Khodadadi, Rediet Lemma, Jade Mathias, Zhansaya Matkenova, Steve Ndayambaje, Mugur Andrei Preda, Gani Raissov, Azizjon Samandarov, Akniyet Serikbay, Retaj Sharaf, Ashwaq Taib, and Sunaya Upadhyay.

The third-year honorees on the fall 2023 Dean’s List are: Abdelrahman Abdalla, Hana Abdelazeem, Abdulraouf Abdelzaher, Asad Abdurazzakov, Aziza Abugaliyeva, Mariam Afifi, Ali Yousef Al-Darwish, Aldana Al Disi, Amna Alhetmi, Al Maha Al Jabor, Haya Al Khalifa, Lujain Al Mansoori, Mohammed Al Mansouri, Maimoonah Al-Mashhadani, Majed Alnama, Al Dana Al-Naemi, Salman Al-Saigh, Sara Al-Saloos, Aisha Al-Subaie, Najoud Al-Talib, Alanoud Al Thani, Noor Al-Thani, Ioana Andrei, Mohammad Annan, Shahad Astaneh, Omar Salah A H Bahzad, Boushra Bendou, Mateo Correa, Jamil Daoud, Phat Diep, Mohamad El Ghali, Huda Joad, Ghalya Johar, May Khin, Ha Le,

Jullia Andrei Montejo, Nour Nasrallah, Iman Ouzzani, Md Azmain Adib Pahlowan, Talhah Peerbhai, Nizar Radi, Maryam Rahmatullah, Hyun Il Rhee, Aziza Rustamova, Anushka Satpute, Sejal Sanil Tangoor, Afomia Seyoum, Abeeha Shoaib, Abdulbosit Shukhratbekov, Muaz Topal, and Fatima Yousaf.

The fourth-year honorees on the fall 2023 Dean’s List are: Hana Abdelmajid, Ibrahim Abu, Katrina Agcaoili, Zainab Ahmed, Muneera Al-Baker, Hala Al Darbasti, Sara AlDosari, Mashael Al-Emadi, Shaikha Al Emadi, Saada Al-Ghasel, Khalid Al-Haroon, Temoor Ali, Mayar Al-Kurdi, Khadija Al-Majid, Ali Al-Quradaghi, Fatima Alsafar, Sarah Al Suqi, Saif Al Suwaidi, Noor Altamimi, Faisal Al Thani, Khalid Al-Thani, Mariam Al Thani, Danagul Azimzhanova, Lyna Bermak, Thang Bui, Anastasia Cheypesh, Sebin Choi, Marwa Mohamed I Darwish, Sweety Devnani, Malika Dikshit, Ahmed El Fekih Zguir, Yahya Elkhatib, Mariam Elmeragawi, Diana Gazizova, Amiko Gogitidze, Mariam Hamad, Hana Hasna, Rose Huang, Fadia Hussain, Moamin Ibrahim, Ahmed Issaoui, Kainaat Nadeem Khan, Asilbek Kuziboev, Jialiang Liu, Allyssa Bianca Magpantay, Tameem Mahmoud, Faisal Mashhadi, Bakhtiyorjon Mirzajonov, Yasmina Mokahal, Thuc Ngo, Andrei-Horia Pacurar, Muhammad Ammar Raza, Maya Salameh, Gulnaz Serikbay, Ulan Sietkaliyev, Sanziana Stan, Eaint Thet Su, Diram Tabaa, Lasha Targamadze, and Fiza Tarlochan.

Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has set its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional borders of the university campus to have a transformative impact locally, nationally, and globally.

In partnership with Qatar Foundation, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar opened in 2004. CMU-Q offers select undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. With identical degree requirements to those at the Pittsburgh campus, more than 1200 alumni have graduated from CMU-Q. Today, more than 450 students from 61 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.