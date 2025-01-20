Capital School has successfully concluded a professional training program for 30 of its Bahraini teaching staff in collaboration with NCFE, a leading UK-based certification body and registered educational institution offering qualifications in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of educators, focused on equipping participants with advanced teaching strategies, modern educational methodologies, and innovative classroom practices. This endeavor aligns with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, underscoring the significance of empowering Bahraini educational cadres to excel at the highest levels.

The training program, spanning a full academic year, was supported by the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” and delivered in partnership with the Logic Institute for Training and Quality House Consultancy, and featured field visits to classrooms, practical teacher training sessions, and the study of internationally recognized teaching models.

Participants also received training in 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and the integration of modern technology into teaching practices. These efforts are expected to significantly enhance the quality of education provided to students, preparing them for academic excellence and future competitiveness in the global job market.

Mr. Adel Al Safar, Chairman of Al Safar Group and owner of Capital School, emphasized the institution’s commitment to advancing the professional standards of its Bahraini educators, stating, “Capital School continually strives to enhance student learning outcomes by equipping its teaching staff with internationally recognized qualifications. This empowers them to deliver high-quality education that aligns with modern educational goals and aspirations.”

“Through this initiative, our educators are exposed to the latest developments in teaching, learning, and assessment, ensuring the application of total quality standards across all classes. This ultimately elevates the educational experience for our students, equipping them with essential skills and competencies for future success.”

Highlighting the success of the program, Mr. Al Safar expressed pride in enabling 30 teachers to achieve professional training certification from the esteemed British institution NCFE, “This achievement not only enhances the performance of our educators but also fosters a more engaging and supportive learning environment for students. It ensures that each student receives tailored guidance and assistance, enabling them to thrive according to their unique abilities.”

The program extended beyond foundational teaching techniques to include creative lesson planning, critical evaluation of student work, effective classroom management, and strategies for nurturing talented and innovative students. Mr. Al Safar noted that this holistic approach addresses the growing demand from parents seeking a comprehensive and advanced educational environment for their children.

“Our efforts reflect our commitment to integrating the latest teaching and learning practices, thereby meeting the aspirations of both students and their families,” Mr. Al Safar concluded.