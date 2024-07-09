Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has retained its position as the No. 1 higher education institution in Dubai for the 4th consecutive year, according to the QS World University Rankings for 2025. The institution has climbed 28 places to be positioned 523 worldwide and continues to uphold its prestigious five-star status in the QS Rating System, which reflects the university’s performance in wider metrics such as research excellence, teaching standards, campus facilities, graduate employability, and social impact and inclusiveness.

Alongside the institutional rankings, CUD has retained its credentials as a diverse, globalised institution, ranking fourth for international faculty ratio and sixth for international student ratio worldwide in the QS World University rankings 2025. Since first entering the QS rankings system in 2022, the university has climbed over 70 places in the global listing and maintained its No. 1 position in Dubai. The QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking is globally renowned among the world’s most respected university rankings and this year’s edition is the largest ever, featuring over 1,500 universities across 106 higher education systems.

Speaking about CUD’s positioning this year, President and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Karim Chelli, said, “We are honoured to be recognized as Dubai’s No. 1 university for the fourth consecutive year. This distinction demonstrates our commitment to continuous innovation in teaching approaches, our growing portfolio of international research collaborations, and our curriculum centred around experiential learning, student entrepreneurship and graduate employability, all set within our exceptional campus facilities.”

Prof. Chelli added, “As a young university on the global stage, we are particularly proud of our rise in this year’s world ranking. This is a testament to our world-class faculty and staff, who have nurtured the talented graduates that we now see making an impact as young professionals in the UAE and internationally. The university has come a long way in a short period of time, while staying true to the founding principles, to bring the renowned Canadian education system to Dubai to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to society.”

The 2025 institutional ranking follows on from the release of the QS World University Rankings by Subject earlier this year, which placed CUD 201-240 globally for Art & Design and 351-400 globally for Business & Management Studies.

About Canadian University Dubai

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a higher education institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2025. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution, with over 120 student nationalities. The university provides academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels with a reputation for academic excellence. With 18 accredited degree programs and over 30 concentrations, CUD offers a diverse range of programs across four academic faculties, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.

www.cud.ac.ae