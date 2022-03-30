SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - Bybit welcomed senior management executive, Alphan Gogus, as the regional general manager for Turkey. This appointment is part of Bybit's global expansion to support the emerging markets and develop a stronger presence locally with the crypto communities and regulators.



When it comes to driving growth for the crypto business, and the development trajectory towards Web 3.0, in his words, "Turkey is fast emerging as a strategic market in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. The local community has adopted not only mainstream coins but also embraced other utilities such as NFTs, fan tokens and gaming in the metaverse," said Gogus.



"Bybit's momentous growth in 2021 was largely fueled by soaring market share in the Turkish market, and I am beyond excited to come on board at this exciting time. Our Turkish users are crypto-savvy and demand nothing short of best-in-class services and support, and the Bybit team is committed to delivering just that. My job is to put my management experience in cryptocurrency operations to use and build the best team crypto has to offer for our Turkish community," he added.



"We want to deliver an unparalleled experience for our local users in every part of the world. As part of our global expansion plan, I am certain that with Alphan's vision and under his leadership, Bybit will bring our next-level innovative and reliable crypto experience to our Turkish users," said Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit.



Bybit is looking forward to stemming more local presence in all promising markets with the ambition to provide a global, inclusive experience as a one-stop crypto destination. Part of this strategy includes setting up strong localized leadership teams to serve customers with unparalleled customer service. More leadership appointments can be anticipated in the near future as Bybit scales its mission to empower more crypto believers to achieve their dreams and their freedom.

Before Bybit, Gogus has worked in Huobi Global since 2019 and shortly after, as General Manager for Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine. Under his leadership, he has delivered impressive results for the expansion of the cryptocurrency business in these markets with his decade-strong experience from his previous leadership roles at other crypto platforms and startups. With a steadfast track record in the Turkish market, Gogus will bring his wealth of expertise in blockchain, digital assets and vision for the future of finance to Bybit to take its Turkish operations to the next level.

