DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Bybit, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce the integration of USDe, a groundbreaking reward-bearing stable margin collateral, into its platform. This integration marks a significant milestone in empowering traders to efficiently manage their collateral while unlocking rewards and earning yields.

This strategic integration between Bybit and Ethena represents a forward-looking move that seeks to reshape the stablecoin landscape in the cryptocurrency industry. Bybit's adoption of Ethena's USDe introduces a new paradigm in trading rewards and collateral management.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Ethena, aligning great minds to drive industry innovations,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO at Bybit. “Enabling USDe integration on Bybit offers us unparalleled strategic advantages in fostering and shaping a more vibrant and resilient crypto ecosystem. We look forward to the groundbreaking developments this partnership will bring, and the positive impact it will have on our users and the broader crypto community.”

“Ethena’s integration with Bybit is a significant step in driving use cases for USDe,” said Guy Young, CEO and Founder of Ethena Labs. “Offering USDe as collateral on Bybit which is one of the most important derivative venues in all of crypto will unlock USDe’s next wave of growth, further challenging the existing stablecoin hegemony with a tailored product purpose-built for crypto-natives.”

Key highlights of the campaign: