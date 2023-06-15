Bulamu Bridge AI has developed an artificial intelligence mobile application and software that offers digital access to antenatal care by pregnant women. The Bridge Mom app uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to ease medical consultations, as well as refer patients to medical specialists and doctors for a one-on-one discrete medical consultation and antenatal care.

Based in Uganda, Bulamu is founded by Dr. Teddy Nalwanji, Dr. Patrick Sseremba, and Jovia Kisakye and is currently raising $500k. The startup has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program.

The Raise Capital program is helping startups and SMEs worldwide connect with angels and VCs and get funded using an AI system with the total support of a complete team of financial experts, internal investors, and mentors.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "FasterCapital supports Africa-based startups and is always glad to be working with innovative startups from Uganda and all around Africa to help them find investors, build their products, and grow."

