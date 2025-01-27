Cairo, Egypt: The British Council and UNICEF in Egypt have formalised their partnership to develop an English curriculum framework for higher secondary education in Egypt, signing a statement of intent during a high-profile partner event held in Cairo. organised by the British Council, the event brought together key figures from government, international and local organisations.

Building on the British Council’s success in creating a thematic curriculum framework for English as a second foreign language for grades 7–12, this initiative is a key part of Egypt’s Education Reform 2.0. The collaboration aims to design a framework that is evidence-based, contextually relevant, and aligned with international standards, enabling students to enhance their language proficiency while fostering critical 21st-century skills.

The British Council will lead the technical development of the curriculum framework, leveraging its extensive expertise in curriculum design and its proven ability to integrate key themes as life skills. Additionally, the British Council will conduct capacity-building sessions for personnel from Egypt’s Ministry of Education and Technical Education to ensure effective implementation of the framework.

Mark Howard, British Council director in Egypt commented, “At the British Council we are delighted to partner with UNICEF on an enhanced English curriculum to help to support the Ministry of Education and Technical education with their clear strategy on education reform.

We have worked to support more widespread knowledge and better understanding of English in Egypt over the last 90 years. Better English skills for young people helps to empower them to access opportunities and build international connections. We believe that high-quality and inclusive teaching, learning and assessment of English increases academic, career and social opportunities and will enable young people in Egypt to participate actively in a global society.

Our work in English pranks school education is driven by the British Council purpose of building trust and understanding between the people of the UK and other countries”.

UNICEF in Egypt will support the collaboration by providing oversight and coordination for the development process, engaging with Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, and contributing to the design of inclusive, gender-responsive, and digitally innovative components of the curriculum. Both organisations are committed to fostering a holistic approach that incorporates the principles of gender inclusion, digital innovation, and green education.

Nathalie Meyer, Deputy representative unicef Egypt, remarked “UNICEF is proud to partner with the British Council, at the point of its 90th birthday, on developing an enhanced English curriculum framework for higher secondary education in Egypt. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to equipping students with the language proficiency and 21st century skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world under the Ministry of Education and Technical Education’s reform vision.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Akram Hassan, Assistant to Minister on Curriculum Development and Director of central administration for curriculum development: “The Ministry of Education welcomes the partnership between the British Council and UNICEF, which represents a fruitful collaboration in developing the English language curriculum. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the quality of education and broadening learning opportunities for students. The ministry considers this initiative a pivotal step toward achieving sustainable development goals in the education sector.”

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of education in Egypt, equipping students to thrive as global citizens prepared for the demands of the modern world. The framework also sets the stage for future initiatives that build on this work, with ambitions to secure further funding for continued advancements in curriculum development.

The British Council is proud to lead this transformative project and is confident that its partnership with UNICEF Egypt will have a lasting and meaningful impact on education in the country.