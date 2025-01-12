Kuwait City – Demonstrating its commitment to Kuwait’s sustainable development and the empowerment of the next generation of entrepreneurs, Boursa Kuwait hosted and sponsored LOYAC’s KONTINUE social entrepreneurship program, which aims to develop the skills of aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs.

KONTINUE is an expert-led program developed in collaboration with Babson College, a U.S. higher learning institution specializing in entrepreneurial leadership, that offers participants an opportunity to acquire essential entrepreneurial skills and build a professional network to contribute to their future success. Launching on Sunday, January 12, and running until February 19, the six-week program provides participants with the practical and theoretical knowledge necessary to develop their project ideas into sustainable and feasible business models.

The program features interactive workshops led by expert entrepreneurs and industry leaders, covering a wide range of essential topics. Participants will learn how to identify customer needs, develop innovative business models, and secure funding for their startups. Dedicated mentors will provide personalized guidance throughout the program, ensuring each participant receives individualized support to maximize their progress and achieve their goals.

Grounded in Babson’s Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® theory and other renowned methodologies, the program aims to guide aspiring business owners in developing business models, identifying user needs, creating value, and differentiating their products and services. It also covers market testing, customer targeting, key metrics for monetizing ideas, securing funding, and handling legal paperwork. Additionally, local entrepreneurs will provide personalized one-on-one mentorship to participants throughout the program.

To participate in the program, aspiring entrepreneurs must submit a project idea and commit to the program schedule, which culminates in a final presentation where each participant or group showcases their business plan and prototype to a panel of expert judges. Winners will be awarded valuable cash prizes, with top honors going to the top three projects."

Speaking on behalf of Boursa Kuwait, Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication Mr. Naser Meshari Al-Sanousi said, “Boursa Kuwait’s partnership with LOYAC reflects its commitment to empowering youth and fostering innovative educational programs that shape future leaders. Through the KONTINUE program, we aim to support entrepreneurship and sustainable development, aligning with our Corporate Sustainability strategy.”

Al-Sanousi also emphasized that hosting the program on the Boursa Kuwait premises underscores its role as a key catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship. This initiative reflects a comprehensive vision to support programs that contribute to a brighter future for Kuwait.

He added that this sponsorship aligns with the company’s strategy for corporate social responsibility, which focuses on empowering youth and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 8, promoting decent work and economic growth, and Goal 9, focusing on industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

“Education is a cornerstone of Boursa Kuwait’s corporate sustainability strategy due to its profound impact on achieving sustainable development and economic prosperity. We believe this program will be an ideal platform to stimulate innovation and develop participants' skills, contributing to the national economy and the sustainable development of the State of Kuwait,” he concluded.

Boursa Kuwait’s sponsorship of the KONTINUE program marks its second collaboration with LOYAC, as part of a strategic partnership aimed at empowering the youth and supporting their aspirations for innovation and entrepreneurship. The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to launching initiatives that promote sustainability and social development, with a focus on building youth capacity and developing their skills across various fields. It also exemplifies their dedication to fostering social responsibility and building collaborative bridges to create a positive and long-lasting impact on society.

Chairperson and Managing Director of LOYAC Mrs. Fareah A. Al-Saqqaf thanked Boursa Kuwait for their support of the KONTINUE program, saying: “LOYAC is proud to partner with Boursa Kuwait on the KONTINUE social entrepreneurial program, which demonstrates Boursa Kuwait's belief in LOYAC's vision to build the capabilities of young Kuwaitis and empower them to unleash their creativity and innovation skills. By fostering this entrepreneurial spirit, they can become leaders, create job opportunities for themselves and others as well as drive economic growth.”

Founded in 2002, LOYAC is dedicated to empowering young people and nurturing their growth into influential leaders who make a positive impact on society. By providing unique opportunities for leadership development, LOYAC strives to cultivate an enlightened generation committed to peace and prosperity and guided by the values of peace, empowerment, inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation."

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company's developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait's privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

For further information, please contact:

Ahmad Rashed Al-Owaish

PR and Media Manager - Boursa Kuwait

Email: aalowaish@boursakuwait.com.kw