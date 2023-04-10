AUS President and Chairman of Sharjah’s Directorate of Human Resources discuss future-focussed strategies to boost Emiratisation at AUS, advancing the role of UAE citizens in building a resilient and fast-growing economy

Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), has reaffirmed the university’s commitment to fostering national talent at a meeting with HE Eng. Omar Khalfan Huraimel Al Shamsi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Directorate of Human Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah, where they discussed ways to boost the university’s Emiratisation strategy.

The meeting reflects the UAE government’s efforts to attract top global talent while simultaneously enhancing opportunities for UAE citizens to bring fresh, local perspectives, and enabling more inclusive growth for organizations and society at large.

“This focused and action-oriented meeting advances the American University of Sharjah’s ambition to create fresh opportunities to nurture national talent. The university and its students stand to benefit greatly from the knowledge and professionalism of Emiratis who have undergone excellent education and training at local and international institutions. In turn, working for one of our region’s top universities and a top UAE employer will enhance the confidence and capacities of the local workforce,” Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said.

“Our Emiratisation strategy at AUS will also be focussed on building a gender-diverse workforce by enabling more local women to participate and rise to senior positions. A diversity of ethnicities, experiences and ideas ultimately contributes to building great organisations and successful nations, and I am certain that our strategic and future-focussed Emiratisation policies will add value to the collective contributions of our existing workforce educators and administrators who hail from several countries,” the AUS President further added.

Furthermore, HE Eng. Omar Khalfan Huraimel Al Shamsi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Directorate of Human Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah added, “We are pleased to work with American University of Sharjah to advance the role of UAE citizens in building a resilient and fast-growing economy. The Directorate has a crucial role in implementing the directives and visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. This is achieved by implementing human resources policies and making the most of our national talent pool; adding that the Directorate firmly believes in the capabilities and talents of every Emirati. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi's ambitious agenda to cultivate local talent as a key strategic focus, aligns with our vision for a strong and capable Emirati workforce”.

He went on to say that the Directorate is committed to advancing collaborative efforts with strategic partners in all industries to fulfil the goals and ambitions of the government. “We look forward to joining forces with AUS to implement effective Emiratisation strategies that will enhance opportunities for local talent to thrive and succeed,” he added.

During the meeting, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi asserted that Emiratisation at AUS is more than merely a box to be checked, adding that the university will fully support Emiratis entering the workplace at the university by designing and implementing training programmes to keep the local workforce at par with latest workplace requirements. The university aims to foster a welcoming social atmosphere that enhances the sense of belonging and national pride of local employees, especially Emirati youth.

Video: https://we.tl/t-5Fe1eifWZl