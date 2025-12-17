Blue Infinity LLC, part of the Dubai-based leading e-commerce distribution house Blue Ocean Global Group, is driving e-commerce growth with rapid, streamlined, and end-to-end 360-degree solutions for FMCG brands across the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The e-commerce sector is valued at US$8.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass US$13.8 billion by 2029 in the UAE;

The e-commerce market in Saudi Arabia was valued at US$27 billion in 2024 and expected to exceed US$50 billion by 2030

Blue Infinity will support FMCG brands with focused distribution solution across e-commerce and q commerce channels, tailored to meet the evolving demands of digital retail.

Dubai, UAE: Blue Ocean Global Group, one of the largest e-commerce distribution houses in the UAE, today announced a new strategic direction for its subsidiary, Blue Infinity LLC. The company will focus on providing a comprehensive suite of services to distribute both global and regional FMCG brands across e-commerce platforms. This move is set to empower brands with more targeted, efficient, and scalable distribution solutions tailored to meet the growing demand for digital retail in UAE and Saudi Arabia markets.

Over the last decade, Blue Ocean Global Group has championed the online sales of some of the world’s most renowned consumer brands, building a seamless sales, marketing, and distribution ecosystem. Blue Infinity extends this expertise by delivering an end-to-end process from brand onboarding, right product availability to strategic promotions ensuring the right products reach the right consumers at the right time. Having been in existence for five years, Blue Infinity has quickly emerged as a trusted and dynamic partner for FMCG brands striving to build sustainable and scalable e-commerce growth.

Blue Infinity is guided by industry leaders, including Shahzad Ahmed, former CEO at Siemens Gigaset Middle East and Africa, and Ravi Narayan, former Director at Godrej, whose collective expertise shapes our strategic direction and fuels our pursuit of excellence. The vision behind Blue Infinity was born from a deep understanding of the evolving FMCG landscape, from strategic innovation to operational excellence. From day one, we set ourselves apart by refusing to be a conventional box-moving company. Instead, we position ourselves as a true extension of the brand owner’s team, committed to driving value across every stage of the e-commerce journey.

“Blue Infinity was launched to provide dedicated and focused support to FMCG regional homegrown brands, as well as international brands looking to scale their e-commerce sales, as more and more consumers shift toward online purchasing,” said Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman of Blue Ocean Global Group.

“With Blue Infinity, we now have a more focused e-commerce eco-system and a proper sales and distribution gateway for brand owners who want to scale up their business on the e-commerce platforms. The Blue Infinity team specialises on consumer behaviour patterns and analyses the demand of products that helps them to plan and manage channel inventory.”

As online shopping continues to grow rapidly across the MENA region, consumer expectations are evolving, placing greater pressure on retailers to replicate and enhance the in-store experience within digital platforms. Driven by the UAE’s fast-paced, digital-first lifestyle, high smartphone usage, and seamless digital payments, Millennials and Gen Z increasingly prefer shopping online for its ease of product discovery and faster decision making.

Consumers are seeking greater convenience, time savings, and 24/7 access to shopping, making brands and e-commerce platforms more efficient than visiting physical stores. In the UAE, the e-commerce sector is valued at US$8.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass US$13.8 billion by 2029. Saudi Arabia shows a similar momentum, with its e-commerce market valued at US$27 billion in 2024 and expected to cross US$50 billion by 2030.

Seasonal shopping moments such as White Friday, Yellow Friday, Singles’ Day, Ramadan, Eid and Back-to-School further accelerate activity, creating opportunities for brands to test innovative promotional mechanics, introduce bulk deals and increase visibility for well-known brands and particularly for emerging brands.

At Blue Infinity, leadership and operational excellence are at the heart of everything we do. The company boasts one of the largest dedicated teams of professionals in the UAE market, with decades of collective FMCG experience. Leveraging deep technical expertise, Blue Infinity designs brand-exclusive marketing strategies, guiding product selection, SKU development, AI-driven content creation, and channel positioning tailored for online success. Supported by our own warehouse network in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we optimize the entire value chain to ensure faster deliveries and greater operational efficiency. Our team is equipped to meet customer demand 24/7, with warehouse operations running around the clock to guarantee seamless service.

Its portfolio has over 25+ brands from the FMCG industry with over 500+ SKUs. It has created a partnership excellence model for each of the brand principal along with channel partners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia market. The company has been growing at an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of doubling over the last five years and hopes to continue this growth record in the future.

Ravi Narayan, Co-founder and Director, Blue Infinity says “We partner with brand owners in a 360-degree fashion to strategically identify and bridge product gaps across e-commerce channels via a data-driven strategy and creative execution of product offering. What truly sets us apart is our quick go-to-market execution, adaptation of SKU to suit market requirement, working with brands on optimal pricing strategy, design and implementation of promotional plans and top class in-market visibility. We adapt locally, move fast for seamless brand onboarding and measurable market growth across e-commerce and q-commerce platforms.”

“We ensure that our recipe to success is our close relations with our partner brands, wherein, we elevate their online presence to drive optimised listing, channel sales, and manage channel inventory.”

Blue Infinity manages a comprehensive portfolio of leading brands including Rasasi, Godrej, Philips, Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Zydus Wellness, Kodak Batteries, Toshiba, Double A, Snuggy Diapers and many more.

Rohit Savara, CEO, Blue Ocean Global, says, “It is important to understand the consumer behaviour and re-engineer business model to serve them better. In a consumer-driven society, it is the consumers who are in charge.

“Since the market demands product availability, competitive pricing and faster deliveries, we have created Blue Infinity to address the needs of the consumers – who are changing the market.”

Blue Ocean Global Group has witnessed consistent strong growth for the last few years, backed by strong partnerships with global and regional Electronics and FMCG brands. Driven by passion, expertise, and the largest dedicated e-commerce distribution team in the region, Blue Infinity is the trusted partner for online success and sustainable market growth for FMCG Brands.

About Blue Ocean Global Group

Blue Ocean Global Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with a strong presence in the Middle East, and Africa. Our core expertise lies in the distribution and marketing of small domestic appliances, telecom products, lifestyle accessories, and FMCG goods. Through our various business verticals, including e-commerce, business-to-business and regional distribution, we cater to the diverse needs of our customers.

At Blue Ocean Global Group and its affiliate companies, we handle distribution sales, marketing, warehousing, and after-sales services. Our strong connections within the market and solid trade relationships enable us to effectively meet the growing demands of the region.

We have secured distribution rights for several well-known brands in the Middle East region, such as Gigaset, Black + Decker, Tata Godrej, Rasasi, Double A and many more

Since our establishment, we have consistently achieved year-over-year growth. Our professional team, equipped with extensive regional experience, manages the group. We are proud to be partnered with some of the world's leading brands, allowing us to offer a diverse and wide-ranging product portfolio.

For more information about Blue Ocean Global Group, please visit our website at

Web : http://www.blueoceanglobal.com

LinkedIn : https://in.linkedin.com/company/blue-ocean-global-trading-llc

For more information, kindly contact:

Pan Asian Media

Muhammad Yusuf

P.O. Box 39865, Dubai, UAE

m.yusuf@panasian1.com