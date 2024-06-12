Dubai, UAE – BISSELL Middle East, Turkey and Africa, a global leader in floorcare, proudly hosted the META Distributor Conference 2024, an annual event that brings together distributors from across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. This year’s conference was particularly special as BISSELL introduced revolutionary new technologies and platforms in its CROSSWAVE® and Portable Deep Cleaners categories, both of which recently won the prestigious GCC Product Of The Year awards.

“This year’s META Distributor Conference has been an exceptional opportunity for us to connect with our valued distributors and showcase the innovative technologies we are bringing to the market. Our distributors play a crucial role in our success, and we are committed to providing them with the best products and support to meet the evolving needs of our customers. The introduction of our new CROSSWAVE® and Portable Deep Cleaners is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in floorcare, to ensure our consumers that we provide value and an effortless lifestyle. We aim to build brand loyalty and legacy across the META region, prioritizing quality over commercial gain." Said Faten Al-Baltaji, Director General Manager BISSELL Middle East Turkey and Africa.

As BISSELL continues to innovate and adapt to the dynamic needs of the floorcare market, strategic events like the META Distributor Conference will remain pivotal in driving growth and fostering strong partnerships. BISSELL is committed to delivering unparalleled value to its customers and partners, reinforcing its leadership in the industry.

About BISSELL

BISSELL, a family-owned company, has been at the forefront of the floorcare industry for over 147 years. With a passion for innovation and quality, BISSELL offers a comprehensive range of cleaning solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of households and businesses alike. As a leading brand in floor care,

BISSELL continues to redefine standards, ensuring cleaner and healthier living environments for customers worldwide.

For more information about BISSELL’s award-winning products and their impact on the floorcare industry, please visit https://bissellarabia.com.