UAE, Dubai – BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today marked a major milestone for its BingX AI Master product, which now serves over 1 million early adopters worldwide. In response to this growing demand, BingX has introduced 10 new AI Master personas, designed to provide traders with even more personalized, strategy-driven ways to engage with crypto markets.

BingX's 10 new AI Masters introduce distinctive styles and strategic focuses designed to provide users with greater variety and personalization in their trading approaches. Among them are Builder Bill Gates, designed for steady compound growth, Sam the AI Visionary, tuned for innovation-driven strategies, and Zuck the Social Emperor, tailored for sentiment-driven market plays. This expansion reflects BingX’s goal to bring diversity and creativity into AI-powered trading strategies while ensuring accessibility for both new and experienced users.

Since its launch, BingX AI Master has facilitated an average of 82.74 daily trades per user and 4.05 daily strategies per user, with traders showing a strong preference for aggressive strategies (53%), followed by moderate (32%) and conservative (15%) approaches. These figures highlight the rapid adoption of AI-powered tools in reshaping how users engage with digital asset trading.

“AI Master has shown us that users want more than just trading tools — they want intelligence that adapts to their needs, inspires confidence, and grows together with them,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. “Through an expanded lineup of AI Masters and user-driven creative campaigns, we continue to redefine trading—making it smarter, more engaging, and truly user-centered.”

