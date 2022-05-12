Dubai. Two of the UAE’s most vibrant, stylish and innovative brands have announced a ground-breaking new partnership. MINI and 25hours Hotel One Central have come together to provide a unique offering to Dubai’s hospitality sector.

4 MINI vehicles will be based at the 25hours Hotel, offering guests the opportunity to test drive a MINI, utilizing it as a journey companion while exploring the Emirate. Guests of 25hours Hotel One Central can avail 4 hours of complimentary drive-time with the house MINIs, included with their accommodation. MINI is the perfect brand for getting out and about, allowing guests to experience the sense of freedom behind the steering wheel.

With the support of AGMC, the exclusive importer of MINI in Dubai, the journey of both brands continues to grow worldwide. With the partnership first established in Berlin, Dubai is the latest addition to a global strategy, offering guests a holistic urban experience.

With a shared ethos of adventure and fun, both brands take inspiration from the past, but provide a modern twist – with an exciting, unique design at the heart of what they do.

Launched in December 2021, this is the first 25hours Hotel outside of Europe, offering the perfect playground for travellers and residents of the city to enjoy and revel in. The hotel brand is ‘rooted in culture and community’ making the ideal synergy with MINI – one of the automotive industry’s best-loved brands for more than 60 years, with their community of owners and enthusiasts among the most passionate around the world.

Yann Woisson, Head of MINI Middle East, said: “This is an incredibly exciting partnership for everyone involved. 25hours Hotel One Central’s recent launch is a wonderful addition to Dubai’s hospitality sector and fits the MINI philosophy perfectly.

“Both brands are steeped in tradition but deliver with a vibrant modern perspective. Having MINI cars based at the hotel will provide guests with the thrill of wonderful adventures Dubai has to offer, in a car built for fun.”

Jean-Francois Brun, General Manager 25hours Hotel One Central, said: “We are thrilled to have launched this unique cooperation with MINI. It’s a first for Dubai and a great benefit for our guests. We look forward to developing the relationship through engaging the wider MINI community - watch this space!”

About 25hours

The 25hours hotels are part of Ennismore, a hospitality company rooted in culture and creative networking. The global collective is built around charismatic entrepreneurs and includes brands that focus on contemporary hospitality. Established in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor.

The 25hours brand was built by its four founders Christoph Hoffmann, Kai Hollmann, Ardi Goldman and Stephan Gerhard from 2005. There are now 15 hotels in German-speaking countries, as well as in Paris, Florence, Dubai and Copenhagen. 25hours is a smart hotel idea characterised by charming and relaxed service, which seeks to find answers to the demands of urban, cosmopolitan travellers. The brand focuses on individuality, authenticity and character, and designs each of its hotels in partnership with various designers and in a unique style, under the motto “Know one, know none”. Sydney and Melbourne are among the future destinations.