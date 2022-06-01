Unique Sport suspension calibration for greater dynamic ability

Muscular design cues reflect truly sporting driving experience

Dark tint headlamps, Bentayga ‘S’ badging, 22-inch wheels and new V8 split sports exhaust reveal performance potential

Luxurious interior includes new colour split with Alcantara® elements

Go-anywhere Bentayga S available with four, five or seven seat cabin

Middle East: Bentley Motors has launched the new Bentayga S in the Middle East, a model which brings extra sporting agility to the Bentayga family. With striking design cues and unique detailing, the Bentayga S is the latest version of Bentley’s benchmark, go-anywhere luxury SUV, designed and engineered in the UK and manufactured in Bentley’s carbon-neutral factory in Crewe.



The S version reflects feedback from the huge number of customers that enjoy the dynamic performance of their Bentayga on-road. Building on Bentley’s established ‘S’ brand, the new enhanced sports Bentayga provides an even more engaging drive, with Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control fitted as standard and an enhanced Sports chassis mode. A 15 per cent increase in damping stiffens the chassis and provides a platform for a more dynamic SPORT mode ESC tune.



Bentayga S also features a revised visual presence through the distinctive addition of black details, and a more sporting soundtrack courtesy of a newly designed, free-flowing sports exhaust – both of which increase the Bentayga’s already imposing presence on the road.



The Bentayga S is distinguished by a range of distinctive exterior features, including new unique 22” wheels with three finishes, innovative ‘S’ badges positioned on the lower edge of the front doors, and Blackline Specification as standard. The profile has increased presence due to the larger rear spoiler, gloss black side sills and lower bumpers, front and rear. Dark tint lenses to head lamps and tail lamps, black door mirrors and black split oval tailpipes complete the striking exterior.



Inside a luxuriously refined cabin, a unique Bentayga S style can be found using new seats, unique stitching, a new colour split and Alcantara® to reflect the striking exterior and increased dynamic ability. Colour accents on the instrument panel, centre console, door pads and seat bolsters as well as Alcantara® to seat cushion and back inserts, steering wheel and gear lever, give the Bentayga S a bold and contemporary style.



Bentley’s sector-defining and market-leading luxury SUV is available in four, five or seven seat configurations.

Sublime Power and Performance

The Bentayga S features Bentley’s renowned 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine, combining immense power with impressive fuel economy. The latest-generation engine develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque, with a 0-60 mph (0–100 km/h) time of 4.4 (4.5) seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). This class-leading performance is complemented by a range of 406 miles (654 km), with CO2 emissions of 294 g/km. The Bentayga’s comprehensive off-road abilities remain, with the optional All-Terrain Specification bringing four dedicated off-road modes. Deploying the power as effectively as possible, Bentley Dynamic Ride is fitted as standard and was the world’s first electric active roll control technology that utilises an unrivalled 48V system. The Bentayga S offers increased capability through an enhanced SPORT mode over a standard Bentayga. Recalibration of Bentley’s Torque Vectoring by Brake system has made Bentayga S even more responsive to drive.

Bentayga ‘S’ - True Road Presence

The youthful, muscular exterior design of the new Bentayga S reflects a truly dynamic driving experience. Stylish and purposeful, the sporting nature of the Bentayga S is clearly visible from every angle.

The Bentayga’s already striking road presence is amplified still further on the ‘S’ with black treatment to all exterior brightware, matched with black door mirrors and black-painted side sills. These features are enhanced by dark tint treatment to the headlamps and elliptical tail lamps, together with new high gloss black on the lower bumper grilles. A larger rear spoiler on the Bentayga S that extends the roofline in profile, provides increased aerodynamic stability at speed. There is also a new unique 22” wheel.

Available in three finishes, silver painted is standard, with full gloss black or black and bright polished being optional.

A Unique Cabin - Luxuriously Equipped

The ‘S’ colour split introduces Alcantara® to the cabin of the V8-powered Bentayga, across the seat cushions and back rest centre panels, gear lever, steering wheel, upper trim and headlining creating a performance-focused yet luxurious interior.



The introduction of a new, unique and modern seat design provides a more sporting aesthetic. The new stitching design defines the fluting, available to match either primary or secondary hide colour.

A unique and elegant fascia badge adorns the dashboard in front of the passenger, with a similarly themed, illuminated Bentayga S treadplate. The Bentayga S shares a fully digital driver’s information panel, which can be customised to the driver’s requirements and features real-time lighting effects, with the Bentayga Speed.

About Bentley:

Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering, Mulliner and production of the company’s four model lines, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur, and Bentayga. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.