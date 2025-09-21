BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, announced the graduation of the second batch of its Ruwaad Leadership Development Program, during a special ceremony held at the Wyndham Grand Manama Hotel, in the presence of the company's CE and members of the company's executive management.

During the ceremony, participants worked in groups to present real-world organisational case studies addressing some of the most pressing challenges faced by institutions. They proposed practical and innovative solutions designed to strengthen organizational culture, streamline processes, and elevate service quality, while demonstrating their ability to apply the leadership competencies and analytical skills developed throughout the training program.

At the end of the ceremony, the 16 participants of the second batch were honoured and awarded certificates and trophies, in recognition of their dedication, commitment, and determination in acquiring leadership skills and applying them effectively in practice.

Through the programme, participants spent four months immersed in BENEFIT’s work environment, where they were equipped with advanced skills, strategic insights, and practical experience that prepared them to become future leaders. The training enabled them to assume future leadership roles by strengthening their skills, broadening their strategic outlook, and equipping them to make meaningful contributions to the growth of Bahrain’s fintech sector.

Ms. Muneera Al Jaber, Manager of Learning & Development at BENEFIT, commented: “We are proud to celebrate the graduation of the second batch of the Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program and the success of this edition, which has yielded positive and impactful outcomes. This achievement reflects BENEFIT’s ongoing efforts to support young national talent by equipping them with the expertise and knowledge needed to actively engage in the labour market. It also contributes to strengthening the national economy with skilled professionals capable of assuming responsibility and addressing contemporary challenges in the FinTech sector, while advancing their future career paths in leadership and development.”

Ms. Al Jaber further added: “Across the two editions of the program, we have witnessed the remarkable ambition of the participants to learn, adapt swiftly, and generate innovative solutions when provided with the right opportunities and environment. We are proud of the achievements of this batch and remain committed to further developing and expanding the program in future editions, in line with global transformations and labour market requirements, to ensure that Bahraini youth continue to play a leading role in shaping the future of leadership and development in the FinTech sector both regionally and globally.”

Aisha Buhiji

Administrator, PR Corporate Communication

ayshab@benefit.bh www.benefit.bh

The Benefit Company B.S.C (C) P.O Box 2546, Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain