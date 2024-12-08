Cairo, Egypt – BBD Education, an education management firm based in the UAE, and TestRight, a leading Egyptian provider of educational solutions, have today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the K-12 educational sector in Egypt. This collaboration will leverage TestRight's regional expertise and BBD Education's vast experience in establishing and managing international schools to serve investors, educators, and students in the local market.

Shaun Robison, the CEO of BBD Education, said, "We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in North Africa through our partnership with TestRight. This is a unique opportunity to merge BBD’s global experience with TestRight's deep regional knowledge. Our shared vision is to cultivate educational excellence in Egypt, creating opportunities for schools to flourish and students to excel."

TestRight is renowned for its commitment to delivering educational services throughout the Middle East. This partnership with BBD Education will see the two entities providing a comprehensive suite of services to investors and schools in Egypt, enhancing every aspect of the K-12 education space from academics and financials to facilities management and student services.

"Our alliance with BBD Education represents a pivotal step in our journey to redefine education in Egypt," stated the CEO of TestRight, Ahmed Fakher. "BBD brings unparalleled expertise in school operations and educational consulting that, when combined with our regional acumen, will foster a new wave of educational advancements in Egypt."

Over the past decade, BBD Education has made significant strides in the global educational sector, winning licenses for and establishing more international schools in the GCC than any competitor. Their hands-on approach, which includes everything from academic enhancement to designing 'schools-for-the-future', has garnered widespread acclaim. Egypt offers a promising new landscape for the company to apply its successful models and innovative designs.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in TestRight's ongoing commitment to provide a full spectrum of educational services to support the evolving needs of educators and learners in the Middle East. With BBD Education joining forces with TestRight, Egypt's K-12 education system is poised for a transformative journey, one that will equip young minds to lead in the 21st century and beyond.

For more information on the partnership or to inquire about our services, interested parties may contact:

Our contact information:

Www.testrights.com

Info@testrights.com

marketing@bbd.ae

About TestRight

TestRight is a frontrunner in providing education, training, and professional development solutions in Egypt, catering to the broader Middle East region. The company specializes in empowering educational institutions and professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary for exceptional educational delivery.

About BBD Education

BBD Education is an education management company based out of the United Arab Emirates. BBD supports, advises, and guides investors, developers, school operators and regulators across the Middle East, India and Singapore.