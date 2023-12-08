Ranked in the highest classification of AAA, Barceló Hotel Group is currently ranked as one of the top 10 strongest hotel brands in the world

GCC: Barceló Hotel Group is proud of its stellar performance at the World Travel Awards 2023. The leading Spanish hospitality group has achieved the coveted ‘Best Hotel Management Company in the World’ award at the renowned awards ceremony held in Dubai on 1 December 2023.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the World Travel Awards 2023 has boosted Barceló Hotel Group’s 2023 repertoire in the industry, excelling them into the highest classification category, AAA. Currently ranked in the top 10 of the strongest hotel brands worldwide, the hotel chain has established itself as one of the best management companies with an outstanding portfolio of over 280 hotels across 30 countries.

With Barceló Hotel Group’s successful and historic closing of 2023, the hotel chain acknowledges its opportunities for growth and expansion. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Barceló Hotel Group has established itself as the leading Spanish hotel chain, where it manages more than 20 hotels across five countries, including Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Sultanate of Oman.

In the GCC, the Spanish hotel management group currently operates Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Occidental Al Jaddaf, Barceló Residences Dubai Marina, Occidental Sharjah Grand Hotel in the UAE and Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman. With properties openings in Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Barceló Hotel Group is also considering continuing to expand across Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand, a strategic source market due to its enormous tourism potential.

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the second largest hotel chain in Spain and is among the top 30 largest in the world in number of rooms. The group currently has more than 280 4 and 5-star urban and holiday hotels, totalling more than 62,000 rooms across 25 countries and marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels. It is also part of the Crestline Hotels & Resorts group, an independent hotel company with 130 establishments. For more information please visit: www.barcelo.com