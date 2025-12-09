Muscat – BankDhofar announced that it has successfully raised OMR 100 million of Basel III–compliant Tier 2 Subordinated Debt. Issued in multiple tranches with a maturity of 66 months, the instrument qualifies as regulatory Tier 2 capital, further strengthening the Bank’s capital base and enhancing its capacity to support future growth.

The issuance, which attracted robust demand from a diverse set of local investors, was fully placed and generated a high-quality order book, reflecting strong confidence in BankDhofar’s credit profile and long-term strategy.

Commenting on the transaction, K. Gopakumar, Acting Chief Executive Officer of BankDhofar, said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of this issuance. It has met our expectations in terms of size, pricing, and investor diversification. Strengthening our capital base through this Tier 2 issue allows us to further optimize our capital structure and reinforces our ability to support Omani businesses and the broader economy. The strong demand is a clear endorsement of investors’ confidence in BankDhofar, our prudent risk management, and resilient business model. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Central Bank of Oman for its continued guidance and support.”

As at 30 September 2025, BankDhofar’s Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 16.75%, comfortably above the regulatory minimum, underscoring the Bank’s strong capital position.

BankDhofar strives to be the most trusted, innovative, and inclusive financial partner in the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to providing easy, flexible banking services that keep pace with digital transformation, all within a human-centric approach built on trust.

Today, BankDhofar is the second-largest bank in the Sultanate in terms of branch network, with more than 140 branches spread across various governorates, equipped with the latest technologies and staffed by qualified professionals to deliver the best banking experience to customers.