Muscat – BankDhofar, the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman by branch network, has introduced an innovative E-mandate solution designed to simplify the collection of recurring payments for both individuals and businesses. This new EasyMandate solution aims to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, reduce operating costs, and improve cash flow, reflecting the bank’s commitment to providing cutting-edge digital solutions in line with Oman’s digital transformation goals, particularly in the banking sector.

The EasyMandate process allows for the periodic debiting of customers’ accounts for transactions such as monthly loan installments and house rent. It also facilitates the registration and confirmation, of e-mandates provided by customers through Corporate Internet Banking and Mobile Banking, supporting sustainability efforts by reducing paper usage.

In addition to this, a paper-based mandate creation is also available through BankDhofar’s Corporate Internet Banking platform, EasyDebit solution where corporate customers can initiate paper-based debit mandates digitally. Previously, this paper-based mandate creation was only available through BankDhofar branches.

Omar Salim Hamed Al Hikmani , Assistant General Manager of Operations at BankDhofar, stated, “The BankDhofar’s EasyMandate and EasyDebit solutions support the government’s digital transformation initiative, enhancing BankDhofar’ s role as a key player in advancing Oman’s financial system. It aligns perfectly with our objectives to offer seamless, secure, and innovative digital solutions to our customers.”

Omar Salim Hamed Al Hikmani emphasized BankDhofar’ s continuous commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative digital solutions that facilitate digital payments. He noted that BankDhofar’ s BankDhofar’s EasyMandate and EasyDebit services meet international standards and practices, catering to customers’ daily banking needs in a modern and convenient manner. This solution also allows customers to track and manage their financial obligations easily, enhancing financial control and transparency.

Corporate Customers can set up mandates without visiting branches using Corporate Internet Banking. Futherretail customers can also create and accept mandates using the mobile banking application or retail Internet banking , with no paperwork required. The entire authorization process is completed digitally with customer approval obtained online, making it completely paperless and fee-free. In contrast, the authorization process at a branch takes about five days.

The maximum limit for electronic authorization is OMR 250,000.;At the time of creation of a mandate by the beneficiary, the first deduction date must be atleast two business days from the date the payer accepts the mandate request.

BankDhofar remains committed to embracing digital advancements through significant investments in technology, adopting innovative strategies to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and offer a comprehensive range of digital services.

Through its mobile banking application, BankDhofar enables customers to manage their accounts, pay bills, and transfer money to any bank in Oman 24/7. Customers can also open new accounts quickly and easily via the mobile application. Recently, the bank launched “Apple Pay,” in addition to “Dhofar Pay” and “Samsung Pay,” allowing customers to make secure payments via smartphones without needing a direct debit card.