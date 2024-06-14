Dubai, UAE: Bajaj Allianz Life, one of the leaders in private life insurance, commemorates its first anniversary of its representative office in Dubai, UAE. With a customer-first approach and a goal to deliver best-in-class services to Dubai’s Non-Resident Indian (NRI) population, Bajaj Allianz Life established its first representative office in Dubai in June 2023. This one-year milestone is significant for the Company as it reaffirms its strong commitment towards UAE as a priority geography.

Bajaj Allianz Life’s stellar reputation as a private life insurer has been built on the back of a strong presence in India. The establishment of its representative office in Dubai has significantly strengthened the Company's footprint in the GCC region over the last year. The move has enabled Bajaj Allianz Life to provide enhanced service and support to a growing customer base that is interested in investing in long-term financial products like life insurance from India. The Company’s Dubai office has become pivotal for NRIs and has been instrumental in their servicing related needs for their life insurance bought in India.

"Our presence in the UAE has been a remarkable journey,” Rajesh Krishnan, Chief Operations & Customer Experience Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life, said. "We understand that our NRI customers have specific requirements and we have been consistently working to provide them with the right products and a differentiated service architecture. Such focused initiatives, especially over the last few years, have led to encouraging growth in our NRI customer base. This success drives us to continuously improve our offerings and deliver customer delight consistently across all our service touchpoints. We are proud to be a trusted Life Goals enabler for NRIs in the UAE and across the GCC region."

Bajaj Allianz Life has brought several noteworthy features and services to its NRI customers, including an expanded medical test network across several countries. This global network enables NRIs to get their pre-policy health check-ups at one of Bajaj Allianz Life’s approved medical test facilities across the globe or even from the comfort of their homes.

Bajaj Allianz Life’s several innovations and digital transformation have provided customers with user-friendly platforms for policy management, claims processing, and customer support. The Company has also simplified its claims processes through digital claims submissions, ensuring quick and efficient claims settlement. Other services that have contributed to growth in the region are the inclusion of auto-payments of policy premiums through credit cards issued by international banks, a dedicated NRI desk, digitized on-boarding processes, and customer support via video calls, self-service through WhatsApp, live chat, and a responsive call centre that caters to different time zones.

"Our first year in the UAE has been a testament of our commitment to customer experience and innovation,” Rajesh said. “The positive response from our NRI customers motivates us to continue enhancing our services and product offerings. Our Dubai office has allowed us to provide seamless policy assistance and support to our customers. We look forward to building on this success and are encouraged to further strengthen our presence in the GCC region."

As one of the leading life insurance partner for NRIs, Bajaj Allianz Life continues to emphasize the value of opting for Indian life insurance, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and tailored services for the Indian diaspora in Gulf countries. The company continues to enhance its offerings, ensuring that NRIs receive unparalleled support and comprehensive coverage which can enable them to achieve their life goals.

About Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is one of India’s leading and fastest growing private life insurers. The company is a partnership between two powerful and successful entities in their own right – Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of India’s most diversified non-banking financial institutions and Allianz SE, one of the world’s leading asset manager and insurer. The Company commenced its journey in 2001, and today delivers its promise of Life. Goals. DONE through innovative value-packed insurance products that are backed by a robust tech and digital ecosystem. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance continues its journey of transformation through its products and tech-enabled state-of-the-art services to enhance customer delight.

Bajaj Allianz Life now serves over 4.15 crore (as on 30th April, 2024) individual and group customers. The Company has a large distribution network of 534 branches (as on 30th April, 2024) over 1,49,131 lakh agents (as on 30th April, 2024), a comprehensive set of trusted partners, and its proprietary sales channels (online and offline). Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance manages Assets Under Management to the tune of over Rs. 1,11,650 crores (as on 30th April, 2024) with an Individual Claim Settlement Ratio of 99.23 % and a Solvency Ratio of 432% (as on 31st March 2024).

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul

0504507068

neha@yourwordsmiths.com