Riyadh – Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, signed its first Contract of Affreightment (COA) with Luberef through its business unit, Bahri Chemicals, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership that is expected to unlock new growth opportunities in the years ahead.

This milestone reflects our shared commitment to advancing and building resilience in Saudi Arabia’s base oils sector, while also serving as a strong example of collaboration under the Saudi Inc. initiative, which strengthens partnerships and growth among Saudi companies.

Together with Luberef, we look forward to building on this foundation to unlock synergies and drive long-term value creation for our customers and our Kingdom’s economy. Where under this agreement, Bahri Chemicals will transport base oil produced in the kingdom from local ports to destinations across the Arabian Gulf and the west coast India.

Faisal Al Husseini, President of Bahri Chemicals, said:

“This agreement with Luberef builds on our long-standing collaboration and reflects Bahri Chemicals’ commitment to delivering reliable, flexible, and customer-first maritime transportation solutions. Together with Luberef, we aim to create long-term value for our customers and contribute to the Kingdom’s economy.”

Eng. Samer A. Al-Hokail, President & CEO of Luberef, stated:

“This agreement represents another important step in our partnership with Bahri Chemicals toward enhancing the efficiency and resilience of our operations across international markets. We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation to deliver sustainable value to customers and to advance the Kingdom’s standing in the base oil sector.”

About Luberef

Luberef is one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-quality base oils and the only virgin base oil producer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company serves markets in Saudi Arabia and India, in addition to various markets across the Middle East and North Africa,

About Bahri Chemicals

Bahri Chemicals currently operates a fleet of 50 vessels, including 33 owned vessels 28 IMO2 Medium Range (MR) tankers, five product tankers and 1 Long Range (LR1) as well as 17 time-charted (12 MRs, 2 LR2 and 3 J19). Through its fleet, the company provides maritime transportation services to a global customer base in the chemicals, clean petroleum products, and vegetable oils sectors.

-End-