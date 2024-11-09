Manama – Bahrain Marina Development Company is excited to announce its participation in Cityscape Global 2024, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 11 to 14, 2024. At this prestigious event, Bahrain Marina will showcase the "Bahrain Marina Residence," a luxury waterfront residential development offering freehold units with panoramic views of Manama's skyline and seafront.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Khaled Najibi, Chairman of Bahrain Marina Development Company, stated: “Our participation in Cityscape Global in Riyadh is a strategic opportunity to strengthen our presence in the Saudi market and to present our vision for innovative real estate developments that cater to the aspirations of both residents and investors in the region. At Bahrain Marina, we are dedicated to creating projects offering exceptional quality of life and solid investment value.”

He added, “The Bahrain Marina waterfront project is a unique development that reflects our commitment to providing residents with a premium lifestyle. This iconic location in Manama offers residents proximity to vibrant commercial markets and essential facilities, making it an attractive choice for those seeking both luxury and long-term investment potential.”

Mr. Najibi highlighted Cityscape Global in Riyadh as the ideal platform to connect with potential investors and partners in Saudi Arabia, one of the region’s most dynamic and rapidly growing markets with a strong demand for high-end real estate. “We believe that the Bahrain Marina project offers Saudi investors a prime investment opportunity, combining high-quality residential units with a location that supports long-term growth and lifestyle enhancement,” he remarked.

The Bahrain Marina project combines luxury residential units and integrated entertainment facilities to create a vibrant, modern community. It delivers an exceptional living experience that seamlessly blends luxury and comfort, positioning Bahrain Marina as one of Bahrain's most sought-after real estate investments and appealing to local and international investors.

Bahrain Marina is one of Bahrain’s premier luxury real estate destinations on the eastern coast of Manama. The development includes an array of high-end retail outlets with prestigious brands, fine dining restaurants, and cafes renowned locally and internationally. The project also boasts a comprehensive commercial complex, a state-of-the-art marina, and a 3,200-square-meter marine club offering various marine activities and entertainment programs. Additionally, Bahrain Marina provides luxurious waterfront freehold residences, expansive green spaces, and advanced sports facilities, fostering an active lifestyle and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Bahrain Marina will be part of the Kingdom of Bahrain Pavilion (C15) in International Hall No. 5 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center during Cityscape Global 2024.

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit: www.bahrainmarina.bh.