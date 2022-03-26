Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, will host the Arab Federation of Capital Markets Annual Conference titled ‘’AFCM Annual Conference: Bahrain 2022’’ under the patronage of His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, the largest event for exchanges and financial markets in the Middle East. The virtual event will be held on the 29th and 30th of March 2022. The AFE Board Meeting and General Assembly will be held physically in parallel to the conference gathering more than 21 AFCM members which includes CEOs of MENA-based stock exchanges, brokerage firms, custodians, and clearing houses.

The ‘’AFCM Annual Conference: Bahrain 2022’’ seeks to create an enabling environment of Arab Financial Markets, as well as strengthen their integration and liquidity. Additionally, the event plays a key role in uniting Arab financial market leaders with regional and international experts. The conference is projected to attract over 350 attendees from exchanges, and will gather financial market regulatory bodies, brokerage firms, investment fund managers, and economic journalists.

The event will welcome local, regional and international speakers to shed light on key themes and critical topics including ESG Investing, Challenges of Running the Future CSD Trends, Digitization of Post-Trade Processes, Shariah-Compliant Funding, the Rise of the Newly Empowered Retail Investing, Data Monetization, and Embracing the Rise of the New RegTech Era.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse (BHB) commented stating: “Organizing and hosting the Arab Federation of Capital Markets Annual Conference offers a unique opportunity for regional and international exchanges, brokerage firms, and regulators to discuss key capital market topics and exchange experience and expertise. I am confident that the conference will bring on board new ideas and pave the way for further collaboration between key capital market participants to support the development of the capital markets on a local and regional level and streamline interconnectivity.”

Various prominent entities are taking part in the AFCM Conference including: Central Bank of Bahrain, European Securities and Markets Authority, Securities and Commodities Authority, World Federation of Exchanges, Arab Monetary Fund, Amman Stock Exchange, Egyptian Exchange, Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange, London Stock Exchange Group, Muscat Stock Exchange, Muqassa, Euroclear, Chimera Capital, Rosenblatt Securities, European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA), International Capital Markets Association (ICMA), BlackRock, European Association of CCP Clearing Houses, Crédit Agricole Bank, CFA Institute, FTSE Russell, Middle East Investor Relations Society (MEIRA), Oxford Business Group, Oliver Wyman, Schroders, and S&P.

The AFCM conference has become one of the most eagerly anticipated events, and a key platform bringing together regional and international market players to cover key issues of high interest in the International and Arab Markets. The event encourages collaboration within the capital markets sphere, promotes exchange of knowledge through insightful debates in a dynamic and diverse environment, and further encourages the transfer of best practices within the region by providing the best networking opportunities possible.

The AFCM Conference organizers gratefully recognize the generous support offered by its sponsors, which include premium sponsors Mubasher and DirectFN. Platinum sponsors of the event include Ahli United Bank, SICO B.S.C.(c), and Tamkeen (Labour Fund). Gold sponsors include Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Al Salam Bank, Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait (BBK) and ADIB Securities. Finally, HSBC Bahrain, Nasdaq, Sanabel Securities, Refinitiv and Wavetec will be welcomed as Single Panel Sponsors, Wamid as Supporting Partner, Instinctif as Investor Relations Partner, and Convene as Boardroom Digital Transformation Partner.

For more information and registration please visit: https://arab-exchanges.org/afcm-bahrain-2022/

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

