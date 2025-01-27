Dubai: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of its Burj Azizi Global University Exposure Program. On Sunday, the 26th of January 2025, a group of 8 students and 2 faculty members from the engineering faculty of Egypt’s prestigious American University of Cairo (AUC) have arrived in Dubai for a 10-day educational tour, marking the launch of the much-anticipated program that is established by Azizi Developments as part of its commitment to introduce Dubai’s achievements in engineering and architecture on the world stage. The group was received by Group CEO, Mr. Farhad Azizi and Deputy CEO, Mr. Ahmad Masoud.

The Burj Azizi Global University Exposure Program is a four-year initiative that aims to bring together university students from diverse engineering disciplines worldwide for a unique series of educational visits to Dubai. The programme provides an immersive experience in the real-world application of cutting-edge architectural design, sustainable building practices, and modern technology integration in construction. The overall goal of the programme is to share Dubai’s experience and achievements in engineering and provide inspiration to the next generation of builders from around the world.

During their visit, the students and faculty members will visit the site of Burj Azizi, currently under construction and slated to become the world’s second tallest tower. Through a mixture of lectures and guided site visits, the group will gain in-depth insights into various features of the iconic project, including structural and civil engineering, architectural design, MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) plan, interior design and the project construction plan.

The group will also engage with senior Azizi executives and experts, including Mr. Kang Sang Ku, the renowned South Korean engineer who is the Executive Director of Burj Azizi. Mr Kang, who comes with over 30 years of international experience managing construction of some of the world’s most prestigious high-rise projects, including Burj Khalifa, is overseeing the construction of Burj Azizi. His mission is not only to ensure that the project is completed on time but also that it meets the world’s latest standards in technology and construction practices.

Speaking on the important occasion, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “I am delighted to welcome the first group of international students to visit Burj Azizi and its construction. This is part of our effort to show to the world what Dubai has to offer in engineering and architectural excellence. Dubai today is number one in the world on many fronts – security, services, economic opportunity, family life and more. On top of all this, Dubai is also a world leader in architecture and engineering. I am glad we are able to share our achievements with the future generation of engineers from around the world.”

The Burj Azizi Global University Exposure Program, of which the AUC visit is the first step, will see university visits from around 100 countries around the world through to the end of 2028 while Burj Azizi is under construction. The next country in line is the United Kingdom, to be followed by India and others, all keen to learn about the cutting-edge engineering practices that are used to build Dubai’s next engineering marvel – Burj Azizi.

“It fills me with pride that universities from 100 countries have shown interest to be part of this program and to learn about the Burj Azizi project. This is, in reality, a homage paid to this country’s leadership and vision, especially to that of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Personally, I am very proud that we at Azizi Developments are able to contribute to His Highness’ vision for Dubai to lead the world in innovation and ambitious undertakings”, added Mr. Azizi.

Burj Azizi, a 131+ storey tower, rising proudly on Dubai’s prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road, will feature a unique all-suite seven-star hotel, inspired by seven cultural themes, alongside luxury residences that include penthouses, apartments, and holiday homes. Burj Azizi will also offer a luxury shopping mall and a range of amenities, such as wellness centres, swimming pools, saunas, cinemas, gyms, resident lounges, a children’s play area and much more.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

