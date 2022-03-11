Axis Communications and Irisity AB (publ) announce that they will jointly present at World Police Summit to be held in Dubai on March 14-17. The companies will present an end-to-end, AI driven video surveillance solution based on Axis IP cameras, Axis camera station (a video and access management software) and Irisitys IRIS, AI video analytics software.

Irisity’s comprehensive deep learning based, video analytics software enables users to enhance the security and safety in their facilities by providing automated real-time detection of events of interest and rapid search through recorded video to expedite investigations. In addition, Irisity supports enhanced privacy through anonymization, which blurs faces of individuals captured by the surveillance system.

“We have a long history of partnering with Axis to offer integrated solutions to our customers, and we are happy to be able to extend this offering to customers in the GCC region, through our recently-launched office in the UAE”, comments Ariel Frischoff, Irisity VP Sales for MEA & APAC.

The deployment of edge technologies is seen as key to unlocking a new evolution of public services and the edge analytics market value is expected to reach USD 17 billion by 2026 according to a report made by Mordor Intelligence in 2021.

“We are delighted to jointly present with Irisity an integrated solution that will prove most valuable to customers across a variety of market verticals, who seek to enhance their surveillance capabilities with tightly integrated AI software”, comments Mohammed Hoteit, Sales Manager, Eastern Gulf at Axis Communications MEA.

By gathering data, analysing it, and embedding CCTV artificial intelligence on IP network cameras, safe city projects could receive vital information giving direction on key infrastructure, future planning and critical security operations.

Harnessing data from Irisity Edge Analytics deployed within AXIS network cameras could reduce incidents by up to 40 percent, through crowd detection, vehicle tracking, and suspicious behavior recognition. Irisity Edge analytics improve response time by delivering key information from the point of data collection (as it happens) over low band width locations. This provides the opportunity to place sensors even further from the Operations Centres and maintain the collected information’s integrity, and operator response time.