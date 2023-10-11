Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Axiom Global, a bunker supply and oil trading company has won the prestigious Superbrands 2023 award at a glittering ceremony. The company has been focused on leading the race for better global bunker operations to meet the growing demand for energy across key markets in the Indian Subcontinent, Gulf, Middle East and West of Suez. The award is a testament of the ongoing commitment to excellence in all aspects of business.

“We are truly proud to receive the Superbrands 2023 award and be seen alongside many globally renowned brands. This award fortifies our efforts to continue our strategic approach to excel in all that we do. Building a strong foundation with our team of professionals has been instrumental is our growth and has helped us build our business with a set of highly satisfied customers and believe in staying true to our motto – Our word is our bond,” said, Praveen Jaiswal, CEO and Managing Director of Axiom Global.

In 2023 Axiom Global has also won the Great Place to Work certificate. These accolades and acknowledgements while helping to build the brand perception also highlight the company’s goal to continue providing quality products and services and building higher levels of customer trust and credibility.

Established in 2019, Axiom Global has been fuelling the shipping industry and meeting the demand for Oil & Gas, Shipping, Trading, Bunkering and Risk Management. Commitment, expertise and creating trustworthy bonds is what the company focuses on while providing its services and believes in staying true to its motto – Our word is our bond. It has received the Quality Management System standard ISO: 9001:2015 Certification from DNV which covers Trading of Marine Fuel and related products. The company has offices in UAE, India and Singapore.

