Dubai: TVS Venu International Holdings Pte. Ltd., the international holding company of the founding family of TVS Motor Company, today announced the expansion of its luxury and lifestyle venture, Atelier Expressions, through the acquisition of J.L. Coquet, the renowned French Limoges porcelain manufacturer established in 1824.

Led by Tara S. Venu, Atelier Expressions is a Singapore-based venture that celebrates craftsmanship and exceptional artisanal excellence. Rooted in the century-long legacy of the TVS Group — one of India’s most respected business houses with over 50,000 employees worldwide — Atelier Expressions reflects a next-generation vision: one that bridges India’s deep appreciation for culture and craft with global creativity and modern design.

A Heritage Collaboration Between India and France

The acquisition of J.L. Coquet strengthens Atelier Expressions’ vision to curate and build a portfolio of distinctive, heritage-led brands that embody artistry, authenticity, and timeless elegance.

“I have long admired the creations of J.L. Coquet, which reflect a timeless heritage and impeccable craftsmanship,” said Tara S. Venu, Executive Director, Atelier Expressions.

“We are very excited about the opportunities this partnership presents. J.L. Coquet’s ethos aligns perfectly with our philosophy of bringing brands rooted in exceptional quality and expert artistry to a global stage.”

Sébastien Cich will continue as CEO of J.L. Coquet, supported by his existing management and production teams. Joining Atelier Expressions in Paris as Director is Renaud Paul-Dauphin, former Head of the Tableware Division at Hermès Group, who brings deep expertise in global luxury craftsmanship.

“I am honoured to join Atelier Expressions and contribute to building a curated portfolio of lifestyle brands. Sudarshan and Tara Venu’s respect for J.L. Coquet’s savoir-faire and their clarity of vision are truly inspiring,” said Renaud Paul-Dauphin, Director, Atelier Expressions.

Deep Roots in Limoges’ Artistic Tradition

Founded over two centuries ago in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, France, J.L. Coquet is recognised globally for its exceptional Limoges porcelain, celebrated for its unrivalled whiteness and artistry. Each piece undergoes over 20 meticulous handcrafting stages, a process that has earned the Maison the IGP Limoges (Protected Geographical Indication) and Living Heritage Company (EPV) labels.

The brand’s unique Jaune de Chrome reactive enamel technique — an alchemy of fire and glaze — has become its signature, producing iridescent, unrepeatable finishes sought after by collectors and top chefs.

Its clientele includes Michelin-starred chefs such as Anne-Sophie Pic, Hélène Darroze, Stéphanie Le Quellec, Yannick Alléno, Pierre Gagnaire, Gordon Ramsay, and Thomas Keller, as well as prestigious hospitality groups like Four Seasons George V, The Peninsula, La Réserve (Paris), The Dorchester (London), St. Regis (Hong Kong), and Royal Mansour (Marrakech).

“TVS Venu International offers a tremendous opportunity to elevate J.L. Coquet’s international footprint while preserving our artistic integrity and craftsmanship,” said Sébastien Cich, CEO, J.L. Coquet.

Strategic Growth and Global Expansion

Under Atelier Expressions, J.L. Coquet will continue expanding its creative collaborations and retail presence. The Maison recently opened a new showroom at 41 Madison Avenue, New York, and a flagship space at Shinsegae Gangnam, Seoul, adding to its boutique at Rue Royale, Paris.

It has also launched ‘Rêve’, a poetic collection designed with Thomas Bastide, and partnered with Louis XIII Cognac for a limited-edition tableware line celebrating time and material.

Looking ahead to 2026, Studio Coquet — a creative lab for experimental collaborations with renowned chefs — will mark the brand’s next chapter of innovation.

Atelier Expressions’ Expanding Lifestyle Portfolio

Beyond J.L. Coquet, Atelier Expressions has investments in other luxury and lifestyle ventures:

Khadak, a destination restaurant in Dubai, conceptualised by Chef Naved Nasir (former Head Chef, Dishoom London), celebrates forgotten recipes and culinary stories from India’s rich food heritage.

Hedon, a London-based luxury motorcycle helmet brand, combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design, embodying the spirit of freedom and precision engineering.

“Atelier Expressions is a reflection of our belief that craftsmanship and creativity transcend borders,” said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. “We see immense potential in supporting artisanal excellence globally while staying rooted in values of authenticity and quality.”

About Atelier Expressions

Atelier Expressions, based in Singapore and led by Tara S. Venu, is part of TVS Venu International Holdings Pte. Ltd., the international holding company of the founding family of TVS Motor Company. The venture supports initiatives that honour craftsmanship and creativity across the worlds of art, design, gastronomy, and lifestyle.

About J.L. Coquet

Founded in 1824, J.L. Coquet is one of France’s oldest porcelain houses, known for its artistic precision, iconic whiteness, and hand-finished creations. With a 105-member team, including 85 craftspeople, it exports three-quarters of its production to leading markets in Europe, the U.S., Asia, and the Middle East. Each piece reflects a confluence of heritage and innovation, embodying the essence of contemporary French art de vivre.