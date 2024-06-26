Moonbound Mining Ltd. has appointed Adhira Shipping and Logistics (ASL) as its logistics contractor for the Norrabees Lithium Project in South Africa on a 10-year contract.

ASL will deliver a wide range of logistics services to Moonbound including transportation of high-grade lithium ore from the mine to the processing plant, bagging, transportation to warehouse, storage, weighing, container stuffing, export and ocean freight services.

“We are delighted to have secured a long-term contract with Moonbound Mining to provide logistics services and management at the Norrabees Lithium Project.Our 15 years of working in the African mining sector means our unparalleled experience and expertise can provide efficient, cost effective and sustainable solutions to our customers,” said Capt. Pappu Sastry, CEO of ASL.

Moonbound Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company that is publicly-traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Capt. Sastry has led projects in some of the world’s most challenging environments while developing sustainable logistics operations.

“We work with clients who share our vision of developing sustainable mining logistics solutions, that minimise environmental degradation, while enriching the communities that live close to the mines.”

ASL has identified many areas where the mining sector can improve safety, efficiency and costs through integrated logistics management reducing waste and optimising resources.

Moonbound Mining Ltd, announced it is currently focused on developing its processing flow sheet by engaging industry experts in South Africa. Preparations are underway for the delivery of plant and machinery to process the existing stockpile of high-grade lithium ore, aiming for early-stage production ramp-up during the summer months.

In parallel, the company plans to launch a robust and comprehensive exploration program targeting the 51 known mineralized pegmatite targets within its exploration licenses.

About ASL

Adhira Shipping and Logistics, specializes in providing customized solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs. The global team of expert professionals is committed to understanding the specific logistics requirements of each project and delivering a bespoke solution.

True Partnership

Adhira Shipping and Logistics delivers your logistics needs with professionalism, efficiency, and attention to detail. Contact us today to learn more about our integrated logistics solutions and how we can help you achieve your business goals.

About Moonbound Mining Ltd.

Moonbound Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration company which currently has two exploration projects and is seeking to acquire additional mineral exploration properties. The current projects include the Yak Property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, and the Strathmore Property, which includes seven mining licenses located in Namibia, South Africa. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

