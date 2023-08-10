Riyadh - Saudi Tourism Investment Company (ASFAR), a portfolio company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced a sponsorship agreement with Al-Hilal Saudi Club, one of Saudi Arabia's premier football clubs. The sponsorship deal, which will run for three seasons, reflects ASFAR’s commitment to promoting Saudi football and supporting the sports sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, ASFAR will serve as the official sponsor of the Al-Hilal Saudi Club until the end of the 2025/2026 season. The sponsorship aims to drive Al-Hilal Saudi Club’s ambitions to secure victories in local, regional, and international championships.

The signing of the agreement was made between Dr. Fahad Bin Mushayt, CEO of ASFAR, and Sultan A. Alsheikh, CEO of Al-Hilal Investment Company.

Dr. Fahad Bin Mushayt stated, “We are pleased with our partnership with the esteemed Al-Hilal Saudi Club. This sponsorship aligns with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reflects our commitment to achieving one of our strategic objectives related to supporting a vibrant community, particularly in the sports sector, within Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, we are keen on encouraging sports enthusiasts, supporting different age groups, and nurturing emerging talents across a variety of sports.”

In addition, Sultan A. Alsheikh expressed his delight in signing this sponsorship, a move that will contribute to supporting Al-Hilal's journey towards realizing its commercial and marketing aspirations. He emphasized that the objectives of this sponsorship are aligned with the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

ASFAR, which recently launched its operations, aims to develop and build pioneering tourism destinations and projects in the fields of hospitality, entertainment, retail, activities, and restaurants, through partnerships with the private sector. These operations are fully aligned with PIF’s strategy, which seeks to unlock the potential of the tourism sector, increase its contribution to Saudi Arabia’s GDP, and diversify and enrich the Kingdom’s tourism and entertainment experience.

Founded in 1957, Al-Hilal Saudi Club is the most decorated football club in Saudi Arabia and the most successful Asian club in terms of continental championships.