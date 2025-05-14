Collaboration supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by accelerating economic diversification and unlocking the full potential of the tourism sector

Riyadh: ASFAR, the Saudi tourism investment company and a PIF company, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Minor Hotels, a leading international hotel owner, operator, and investor with a strong footprint in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, during the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) in Saudi Arabia. This milestone builds on ASFAR’s growing portfolio of hospitality investments and reinforces its commitment to shaping vibrant tourism destinations across the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Dr. Fahad Bin Mushayt, CEO of ASFAR, and Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President, Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa. This agreement marks another pivotal step in ASFAR’s strategic drive to transform promising Saudi cities into vibrant tourism destinations.

The MoU sets the foundation for introducing Minor Hotels’ distinctive international brands into several high-potential locations across the Kingdom. The collaboration aims to deliver hospitality experiences that seamlessly fuse Thai service excellence with the richness of Saudi culture—enhancing guest journeys while reinforcing ASFAR’s commitment to culturally grounded, globally competitive destinations.

Dr. Fahad Bin Mushayt, CEO of ASFAR, said: “This agreement with Minor Hotels is a strategic leap forward in our mission to unlock the full tourism potential of Saudi Arabia. By bringing globally respected hospitality brands into promising destinations, we’re not only enriching our investment portfolio — we’re also introducing unique guest experiences that blend the warmth of Thai hospitality with the depth and authenticity of Saudi culture. Together, we are shaping destinations that deliver on the promise of Vision 2030 and leave a lasting impact on communities, visitors, and the tourism landscape at large.”

Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President, Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa, commented:

“Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a key global destination for tourism, and we are proud to partner with ASFAR to support the Kingdom’s bold vision for the future. With more than five decades of hospitality expertise and a portfolio of distinctive brands, Minor Hotels is committed to crafting culturally rich, immersive experiences that reflect the unique heritage and dynamic ambitions of each destination. This partnership marks an exciting opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s evolving tourism landscape.”

This MoU emphasizes a shared commitment to local content and community empowerment, with plans to integrate locally inspired designs, products, and experiences throughout the properties. This approach ensures that each destination will offer authentic experiences while creating sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.

In alignment with Vision 2030's goals of economic diversification and sustainable tourism transformation, ASFAR and Minor Hotels will work together to establish hospitality offerings that enhance Saudi Arabia's appeal as a global tourism destination while preserving the unique character of each region. The agreement will focus on developing lifestyle-oriented properties that cater to evolving traveler preferences, with several projects planned across the Kingdom's most promising tourism destinations.