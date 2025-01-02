AROYA Cruises is proud to announce that its flagship vessel, AROYA, has visited Sharm El Sheikh Port in Egypt. The much-anticipated occasion took place on 31st December 2024 and marks a significant milestone for AROYA Cruises as it establishes exciting itineraries across the Red Sea for its guests.

To celebrate the occasion, a traditional plaque exchange ceremony took place at Sharm El Sheikh Port. The event welcomed distinguished attendees, senior representatives from AROYA Cruises, including Dr Jorg Rudolph, President of AROYA Cruises and the AROYA ship’s captain Roland Polic, local dignitaries, and Sharm El Sheikh Port officials including Major General Dr. Khalid Mubarak, Captain Ayman Munsif, and Commander Mohamed Al-Kahki.

Dr Rudolph commented: “We are thrilled to now be taking our passengers to Sharm El Sheikh, marking an exciting chapter in the Red Sea’s tourism sector and our cruising journey. This ceremony not only celebrates our presence here, but also symbolises the beginning of a strong partnership with the port and the region. We look forward to many more visits and being able to create fun, diverse experiences for all of our valued guests to enjoy.”

Following the plaque exchange ceremony, AROYA will return to Jeddah, offering an exclusive experience for guests who seek a unique, ‘Remarkably Arabian’ journey across the Red Sea.

For more information, visit www.cruisesaudi.com and www.aroya.com/en



Cruise Saudi

Cruise Saudi, a 100% Public Investment Fund (PIF) owned company, plays a key role in building the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem in the Kingdom. Since its inception, the company has been committed to making Saudi a premier cruise destination, creating world-class infrastructure, and advancing local human capital development.

Cruise Saudi is poised to transform the Saudi coastline into a global hub for cruise tourism, welcoming international cruise lines and offering new destinations that highlight the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural beauty.



AROYA Cruises



AROYA Cruises, launched in June 2023, is a division of Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company. The brand is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, with the goal of transforming the Kingdom into a leading global tourism destination. AROYA Cruises is redefining luxury cruising with its flagship vessel AROYA, which offers 1,678 cabins, 29 dining venues, 20 entertainment options, and an array of world-class amenities designed to deliver a ‘Remarkably Arabian’ experience.

