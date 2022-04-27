Emirates Steel Arkan now trades as ‘EMSTEEL’ on ADX

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Arkan Group (the “Group”), the largest publicly traded steel and building materials company in the UAE, today announced that it has formally adopted ‘Emirates Steel Arkan’ as its interim brand and changed its trading ticker on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to ‘EMSTEEL’ from ‘ARKAN.’

The new ticker and the interim brand, announced at the Group’s AGM earlier this month, reflect the expectation that Emirates Steel will contribute 90% of the Group’s annual revenue. The merger of Emirates Steel and Arkan Building Materials was successfully completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Emirates Steel Arkan will announce its Q1 2022 results on Tuesday 10 May 2022.

-Ends-

For media and investor enquiries, please contact:

Brunswick Group

Email: EMSTEEL@brunswickgroup.com

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high-quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through Senaat, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.arkan.ae.