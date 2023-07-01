Argantic, a renowned provider of cloud services and solutions, is at the forefront of enabling customer success in the rapidly evolving landscape of cloud strategies. With a sharp focus on modern apps and app modernisation, the company empowers businesses to harness the full potential of the cloud while simplifying the complexities associated with application development.

In the past, building an application required meticulous attention to every component, from network infrastructure to hardware, operating systems, data applications, web platforms, and middleware. However, the modern world offers a more efficient approach.

By leveraging individual Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) pieces, businesses can optimise each aspect independently, resulting in unprecedented value. These cloud "pieces" operate independently from an infrastructure standpoint, allowing different parts to run on diverse vendors' platforms seamlessly.

Garry Ackerman, CEO of Argantic, highlighted the significance of this development, stating, "We have witnessed a remarkable growth area in customer cloud strategies, particularly in modern apps and app modernisation. We understand that businesses no longer need to shoulder the burden of every component in application construction."

"Instead, they can embrace the flexibility of building applications with optimisable XaaS pieces. This represents massive value for our customers, and we are dedicated to simplifying the process and ensuring their focus remains on the outputs of their applications."

Moreover, Ackerman emphasised the importance of application modernisation in the context of artificial intelligence (AI) integration. "While our business isn't solely focused on AI, we recognise that many customers are not yet ready to fully benefit from AI due to unprepared data, processes, and applications."

"We have honed our focus to help clients elevate their cloud capabilities beyond mere migration. We guide them in modernising applications, an essential step in the journey to leverage AI's transformative power effectively," he added.

Argantic encourages customers to explore application modernisation early on in their cloud journey. By migrating key legacy applications to the cloud, businesses can ensure seamless functionality and avoid the challenges of managing hybrid environments. This proactive approach enables organisations to optimise their applications, integrate AI, and unlock the true potential of the cloud.

With hyperscale cloud providers like Google Cloud, AWS and Azure offering comprehensive "as-a-service" options across all layers of application infrastructure, Argantic identifies them as key components of the solution. These platforms enable customers to pay only for the resources they consume, eliminating unnecessary costs and enhancing overall performance.

Ackerman added, "The hyperscalers have revolutionised the cloud landscape by offering unparalleled services and flexibility. Their 'as-a-service' options empower businesses to tailor their cloud environments to meet their specific needs. We work closely with these leading providers to deliver seamless cloud solutions to our customers."

Argantic's commitment to customer success and its expertise in cloud strategies have earned the trust of numerous organisations. By simplifying application development, guiding customers through the process of modernisation, and harnessing the power of hyperscale cloud providers, the company paves the way for businesses to thrive in the modern digital landscape.

