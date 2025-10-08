Manama, Bahrain – 19 June 2025: Areen Hospitality is proud to announce that it has successfully passed the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification audit, held on 19 June 2025. This milestone reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction across all its properties and operations.

Dr. Essa Faqeeh, CEO of Areen Hospitality, emphasized: “This certification is a testament to our dedication to applying globally recognized standards of quality management. It reinforces our pledge to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maintain operational excellence, and build trust with our stakeholders.”

Since its inception, Areen Hospitality has prioritized high-quality service delivery, efficient processes, and guest-centric standards that align with international best practices. By achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, the company demonstrates its ability to consistently meet customer expectations and regulatory requirements, ensuring sustainable growth and leadership within Bahrain’s hospitality and tourism industry.

This achievement further strengthens Areen Hospitality’s position as a trusted operator of premium destinations, including Lost Paradise of Dilmun Water Park, Charthouse Hotel, Pearlhouse Hotel, and its expanding F&B portfolio, with many more asset developments to follow.

Reaffirming its commitment to empowering national talent, fostering innovation and sustainability, in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the Tourism Strategy 2022–2026.