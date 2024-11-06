Muscat, Oman –Arabian Falcon Insurance Company (AFIC) is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic agreement with eData Information Management (eData). This partnership aims to leverage eData’s cutting-edge AI and big data solutions to enhance AFIC’s insurance services, ensuring greater efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

After thorough testing and evaluation, AFIC has selected eData for its superior product offerings and proven track record in the insurance industry. The agreement signifies a major step forward in AFIC’s commitment to adopting innovative technologies that align with their vision of excellence and industry leadership.

Mr. Roland Zaatar, CEO of Arabian Falcon Insurance Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are delighted to have selected eData after a rigorous testing process. eData’s products have demonstrated their ability to actively support the insurance industry, which aligns perfectly with AFIC’s vision of providing top-notch insurance services. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to our operations and our valued customers.”

Mr. Pascal Persoon MBA, CEO of eData, shared his excitement about the collaboration: “We are very happy to have again proven that eData’s service offering and data quality are second to none. This agreement reaffirms our leading position in the MENA region and extends our services into Oman. We are committed to supporting AFIC in their journey towards operational excellence and innovation.”

The partnership will enable AFIC to integrate eData’s advanced AI-driven solutions into their underwriting, claims processing, and customer service operations. This integration is expected to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance overall service quality, ultimately benefiting AFIC’s policyholders.

About Arabian Falcon Insurance Company (AFIC):

Arabian Falcon Insurance Company (AFIC) is a leading insurance provider in Oman, committed to delivering comprehensive insurance solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, AFIC continues to set benchmarks in the insurance industry.

About eData Information Management (eData):

eData Information Management (eData) is a pioneer in leveraging AI and big data to transform the insurance industry. With a strong presence in the MENA region, eData offers innovative solutions that enhance underwriting, claims processing, and customer engagement, driving efficiency and profitability for insurance companies.