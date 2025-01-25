Manama, Bahrain – Arab Architects and D3 Consultants today announced a strategic alliance to revolutionize the educational landscape. This partnership will combine the strengths of both companies to deliver innovative and impactful solutions for educational institutions across the region.

This strategic alliance will deliver integrated solutions by combining architectural design with innovative educational methodologies. Students will benefit from visually appealing and functionally designed learning environments that enhance the learning experience.

“This alliance marks a significant milestone in our commitment to transforming the education landscape,” said Rima Kaissi, Managing Partner of D3 Consultants. “By combining our expertise with the innovative design capabilities of Arab Architects, we can create truly exceptional learning environments that inspire and empower students to reach their full potential.”

Mohamed Araiqat, General Manager of Arab Architects added, “We are thrilled to partner with D3 Consultants to bring our shared vision of exceptional education designs to life. This collaboration will enable us to deliver projects that not only meet the highest standards of architectural excellence but also provide a transformative learning experience for students.”

D3 Consultants is a leading provider of high-quality educational services, delivering tailored solutions for both emerging and established institutions across GCC. With a focus on enhancing performance and achieving objectives, D3 Consultants offers comprehensive expertise in educational consultancy, including start-up support, reform initiatives, rigorous evaluations, and effective operational management. Whether in the public or private sector, D3 Consultants empowers educational institutions to achieve their full potential.

Arab Architects is an ISO certified, category ‘A’ consultant registered with the CRPEP which has a talented team known for their high-quality performance and timely completion of assignments. Since their launch in 2005, they have successfully completed prestigious projects amounting to more than 570 million Bahraini Dinars; using the latest technologies they provide world-class architecture and engineering solutions.

This partnership between D3 Consultants and Arab Architects promises to redefine the future of educational campuses, creating a lasting impact on the lives of students and educators alike.