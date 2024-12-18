Doha, Qatar – Apparel Group, a leading global retail and fashion conglomerate, has proudly announced the launch of 24 new retail concepts at Doha Mall, one of Qatar’s most prestigious shopping destinations. These stores will feature renowned international brands and cater to the diverse needs of Qatar’s fashion-conscious consumers.

Located in the affluent community of Abu Hamour, Doha Mall boasts an ideal position at the intersection of Sixth Ring Road and Central Market Street. Its strategic location offers seamless connectivity, with easy access to a Metro Buslink and proximity to the Doha Expressway. The mall serves as a key retail hub for shoppers from nearby neighborhoods, including Abu Hamour, Ain Khaled, Al Waab, Al Mamoura, Al Thumama, and Al Wakra.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expressed his excitement about the new venture: "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to bringing global fashion trends and quality shopping experiences to Qatar. Our collaboration with Doha Mall allows us to strengthen our presence in the region and offer our customers a truly unparalleled retail experience. We look forward to contributing to Qatar’s dynamic retail sector and welcoming shoppers to our new stores."

Mr. Robert Hall, Advisor to Mirqab Malls, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited to introduce new and distinctive retail concepts at Doha Mall in collaboration with Apparel Group. This agreement reflects our ongoing efforts to attract leading international brands to Qatar and offer consumers a diverse and exceptional shopping experience. We are confident that these new stores will resonate well with both residents and visitors."

Further enhancing the diversity of Doha Mall, additional brand introductions are planned in collaboration with Apparel Group, with more details to be unveiled in the near future. With its wide array of prominent fashion brands, Doha Mall is set to become a central shopping destination for Qatar’s residents and international visitors alike.

About Apparel Group

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate and caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its owners: Founder and Chairwoman Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved, both have taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

