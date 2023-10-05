Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CMI-Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation to foster collaboration in diplomacy, peacebuilding, and knowledge sharing.

This strategic partnership aims to deepen understanding of complex global issues and promote evidence-based decision-making. H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Dr. Janne Taalas, CEO of CMI-Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation, signed the agreement during a ceremony held at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi.

Under this partnership, AGDA and CMI will explore opportunities for joint training programmes, communication initiatives, and events. They will also organise meetings, visits, and seminars on topics of mutual interest, fostering discussions among experts and practitioners to exchange ideas, engage in constructive discussions, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. This cooperative effort will contribute to nurturing skilled diplomats and peacebuilders capable of positively impacting global peace and security.

Both parties will investigate the sharing of organisational expertise, enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness. The MoU is open to exploring additional forms of cooperation, demonstrating adaptability to emerging opportunities and challenges in diplomacy and peacebuilding.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

About CMI-Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation:

CMI – Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation is an independent Finnish organisation that works to prevent and resolve conflicts through dialogue and mediation. Founded in 2000 by Nobel Peace Laureate and former President of Finland Martti Ahtisaari, we have since grown to be a leader in the field of international peacemaking.