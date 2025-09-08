The expansion aims to support the region’s vision to become a leading global hub for business, innovation, and tourism, emphasising economic diversification, sustainable development, and digital transformation

​​​​​​​UAE: Ansarada, a global leader in virtual data room (VDR) technology, today announced its further expansion into the Middle East, delivering AI-powered dealmaking tools designed to accelerate the region’s historic economic transformation.

Ansarada’s Q2 2025 market analysis shows the UAE recorded 24 deals totalling US$1.9 billion in transaction value throughout the quarter. Deal activity was especially strong in sectors such as energy and natural resources, financial services and technology. This reflects Dubai’s emergence as a global AI hub, which is driving record levels of cross-border investment and deal activity.

Ansarada’s footprint in the region is well established working with companies, advisors, government agencies and sovereign funds, including a prominent Energy company. With local data storage since 2018, Ansarada is uniquely positioned to deliver faster, tailored support to dealmakers navigating complex, high-stakes transactions.

“UAE is entering one of the most ambitious economic transformations in history and dealmakers need technology that can match that scale,” said Justin Smith, Managing Director at Ansarada. “By continuing to expand our footprint here, we’re not only offering faster, more localised support, we’re giving companies and advisors the tools to move with certainty, unlock international capital and help facilitate the region’s growth agenda. Our role is to provide the infrastructure for confident decision-making in a market that’s rewriting the future of investment.”

Arie Maree, Head of Growth, Middle East & Africa, added: “Our AI-powered platform simplifies due diligence and helps advisors and companies make smarter, faster calls on complex deals. As Dubai solidifies its position as a global hub for innovation and cross-border transactions, we’re proud to provide the technology infrastructure that empowers growth and supports the UAE’s economic vision.”

Ansarada’s VDRs do more than store data securely, they provide predictive insights that help dealmakers spot risks and opportunities early. The platform demonstrates 97% predictive accuracy and monitors 24/7 behavioural patterns, giving clients a competitive edge.

“Ansarada has localised document storage in UAE, giving customers flexibility and peace of mind, without compromising on security. It means you have complete confidence that you’re complying with regional legislation, with the power of our global team behind you,” said Justin Smith.

As the only top tier VDR provider offering data at rest in the Middle East since 2018, Ansarada combines world-class security with regional infrastructure, tailored features, and pricing designed for Middle Eastern clients.

As Dubai cements its role as both a global AI hub and gateway to the wider Gulf, Ansarada’s AI-powered VDR platform arrives at a pivotal moment. It is designed to help dealmakers navigate complex regulations, simplify cross-border transactions, and confidently secure the transformative deals shaping the UAE’s future economy.

About Ansarada

Ansarada is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that delivers secure, purpose-built software solutions for managing critical strategic projects such as M&A, capital raising, restructures, and infrastructure procurement. Our platform goes beyond a typical virtual data room (VDR), offering advanced security, seamless collaboration, and intuitive workflows for teams both within and across organisations. Trusted by advisors and corporates worldwide, Ansarada supports the entire deal and procurement lifecycle-streamlining processes, all while ensuring compliance with global regulations. Ansarada empowers businesses to achieve their critical outcomes with confidence.