Dubai, UAE: Anomali, the leading global AI-Powered Security and IT Operations Platform, has announced the launch of its Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Program, designed to help MSSPs worldwide deliver faster, more efficient, and more secure services across multiple clients through a unified, multi-tenant platform built on an open security data lake architecture.

MSSPs today face growing challenges in managing complex environments, balancing scalability, data isolation, and retention requirements for multiple customers. Many still rely on separate instances or manual data exports - methods that are inefficient, costly, and difficult to scale. The Anomali MSSP Program solves this by combining true multi-tenancy with federated search and a fully open data lake that enables MSSPs to manage and analyze security across all clients simultaneously, without compromising control or compliance.

Alexandre Depret-Bixio, Senior Vice President for Anomali’s MENA Operations, said: “Our MSSP Program is built to remove the barriers that have slowed down managed security providers for years. By giving MSSPs an open data lake foundation, we’re enabling them to store, retain, and analyze telemetry from multiple customers in one place – without lock-in while maintaining strict data separation. It’s about faster insight, smarter operations, and complete trust.”

The program integrates ThreatStream and Security Analytics into a high-performance open data lake, offering MSSPs quick access to centralized management of threat feeds, observables, and dashboards. Data remains in customer- or MSSP-controlled storage, ensuring platform independence, long-term retention, and compatibility across the security ecosystem. In addition, Anomali Copilot thinks and reasons across multi-tenant environments to enrich alerts, prioritize threats, and surface contextual insights for each client. Agentic AI is fully integrated throughout the platform; it transforms intelligence and analytics into decisive action that scales analyst expertise across every customer.

Key Benefits and Gains for MSSPs

The Anomali MSSP Program delivers measurable operational and business advantages:

Scalable Growth and Control: Expand managed services seamlessly across multiple customers while preserving strict data sovereignty and compliance.

Strategic Data Investment: Retain and query 7+ years of hot storage to support long-term visibility and compliance.

Faster Detection and Response: Correlate and enrich alerts across tenants and across threat intelligence and internal telemetry for immediate insight and accelerated incident resolution.

AI-Driven SOC Efficiency: Automate complex analysis and reasoning, amplifying analyst capacity and reducing time to response.

Future-Proof Integration: Built on open standards to integrate seamlessly across the security ecosystem without vendor lock-in.

Flexible Deployment Models: Choose between an open or closed data lake architecture to align with customer requirements and governance standards.

By consolidating threat intelligence and analytics into a single, open data lake, MSSPs can reduce investigation times, eliminate manual processes, and maintain full transparency over client data. During incidents, they can instantly identify affected clients, coordinate responses, and generate tailored reports - ensuring speed, accuracy, and compliance across every engagement.

The Anomali MSSP Program delivers open, scalable, and intelligent cross-tenant visibility from day one, setting a new benchmark for how managed security services are delivered and scaled.

About Anomali

Anomali delivers the leading AI-powered Security and IT Operations Platform. Only Anomali combines ETL, SIEM, Next-Gen SIEM, XDR, UEBA, SOAR, and TIP into one unified data lake, wrapped with agentic AI. At the center of the platform is Anomali Copilot, which navigates a proprietary cloud-native Data Lake to deliver first-in-market speed, scale, and performance—at a fraction of the cost. Modernize your security and IT operations to gain better analytics, deeper visibility, increased productivity, and greater talent retention. Visit www.anomali.com to learn more or to schedule a personalized demo.

Be Different. Be the Anomali.