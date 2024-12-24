Casablanca – The Best Places to Work program has officially unveiled the much-anticipated list of the Best Companies to Work for in Morocco for 2024, celebrating organizations that stand out for their exceptional work environments. This recognition highlights companies that excel in talent management, employee engagement, and their positive impact on society.

Top 11 Best Employers in Morocco for 2024

Nestlé – Renowned for its inclusive culture and growth opportunities.

AstraZeneca – A model of innovation and excellence in the pharmaceutical sector.

Konecta – A leader in customer experience and employee well-being.

Veolia – Recognized for its sustainable initiatives and inspiring leadership.

Novo Nordisk – A company focused on social responsibility and talent development.

Novartis – A key player in the pharmaceutical industry, prioritizing its employees.

Alh Holding – Exemplary in growth and diversity.

Cnexia – An innovator in tech solutions and employee experience.

Votorantim Cimentos Asment Temara – Known for environmental initiatives and local engagement.

Cipla – A healthcare pioneer committed to employee satisfaction.

Agrovision – A leader in the agribusiness sector with sustainable and people-focused practices.

A Prestigious Recognition

These companies have distinguished themselves by creating dynamic and inspiring work environments. They underscore the importance of prioritizing employees to ensure their well-being and foster engagement.

According to the latest insights from the Best Places to Work certification, companies in Morocco saw an average engagement score of 73% for low-performing organizations, while top-performing companies achieved an impressive 87%. These results highlight the undeniable impact of a highly engaged workforce on organizational success, fostering a positive workplace culture and driving higher productivity, innovation, and growth. The findings emphasize the competitive advantage of investing in employee engagement as a critical factor for achieving long-term business success.

Celebration Ceremony

The winners have been honored at an official ceremony on December 23rd 2024. The event brought together leaders from awarded companies, HR experts, and representatives from various industries to share best practices and explore the future of work in Morocco.

About the Program

The Best Places to Work program is a global certification that identifies and honors organizations that excel in creating exceptional workplaces. Operating in more than 60 countries, the program aims to promote organizational excellence and inspire companies to raise their HR standards.

For more details on the ranking and winners, visit our website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Press Contact:

Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager, hamza@bestplacestoworkfor.org