Sharjah, UAE – American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Università Iuav di Venezia (IUAV) have announced a new partnership to expand academic, research and professional opportunities for their students and faculty. Signed on January 14, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) sets the stage for joint initiatives in undergraduate student exchange, research collaboration and professional development opportunities. It also lays the foundation for future collaborations that align with the missions of both universities. The signed MOU was presented in person during a meeting at IUAV with Noora Al Suwaidi, Director of the AUS International Exchange Office and Professor Benno Albrecht, Rector of Università Iuav di Venezia.

“This partnership between American University of Sharjah and Università Iuav di Venezia is a significant step in strengthening cultural, academic and professional ties between the UAE and Italy. It exemplifies our shared commitment to fostering innovation, advancing education and promoting global collaboration. Through this agreement, we are paving the way for future generations of scholars and professionals to engage, learn and grow across borders,” said H.E. Abdullah Ali Alsubousi, UAE Ambassador to Italy.

Both AUS and IUAV bring distinct strengths to the partnership. AUS is consistently ranked among the top universities in the Middle East and globally, and is recognized for its excellence across a wide range of disciplines, including architecture, art and design, engineering, business and the humanities and sciences. IUAV is ranked 15th for art history and is among the top 50 schools for architecture globally (QS Rankings, 2024). One of the first architecture schools in Italy, IUAV also houses one of Europe’s most significant archives of architectural drawings, models and photographs, as well as one of the largest libraries on the continent dedicated to these subjects.

“IUAV is known for its deep expertise in architecture, town and territorial planning, restoration, the arts, theatre and design. This partnership, spearheaded by AUS’ Office for International Exchange and actively supported by the Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing, presents an exciting opportunity for AUS to enrich its academic and research offerings in these areas through joint projects and cross-cultural exchanges that leverage our combined strengths. This partnership will open exciting new pathways for AUS and IUAV’s students, faculty and researchers to collaborate and create internationally,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

"The agreement with AUS represents a great opportunity to strengthen ties with the Gulf region, which is fundamental to our research. The possibility of continuous exchange of students, professors and staff between Venice and Sharjah allows us to develop shared expertise in key areas such as urban design, architecture and the arts. I believe Venice will increasingly embrace its historical role as a bridge between the East and the West, the Mediterranean and the Middle East. It is a city capable of hosting the most significant conversations on the global stage, and this agreement is a further step in that direction,” said Professor Benno Albrecht, Rector of Università Iuav di Venezia.

As the first step in this collaboration, AUS students and professors will join IUAV’s WAVE international architecture workshop, an annual event that brings together participants from over 30 countries to develop original architecture projects. This year’s workshop, themed “LABOUR,” will explore how recent historical shifts in work and production continue to shape cities and territories today. AUS participants will contribute unique perspectives, drawing from their experiences in the Gulf region, on the intersection of labor, urban development and cultural context.

AUS already maintains numerous long-term academic partnerships globally. These collaborations, along with its memberships in the International Student Exchange Programs (ISEP) and Academic Programs International (API), provide AUS students and graduates with access to work and study opportunities at hundreds of universities in more than 40 countries worldwide.

By opening doors for students, faculty and researchers to collaborate across borders, AUS and IUAV are reinforcing their positions as global leaders in higher education. More broadly, this partnership reflects the growing cultural and academic ties between the UAE and Italy, strengthening a long-standing relationship built on shared commitments to innovation, and creative and architectural excellence.

