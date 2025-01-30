RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has expanded its sports amenities with the goal of boosting mental health of students and helping them combat depression, anxiety and stress, as part of its holistic approach to education.

The university, listed among Top 500 Universities in the 2025 QS World University Rankings at 485th position, now hosts diverse sports activities on its inviting 1.3 million sq. ft. campus in the picturesque emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

AURAK’s sports facilities include a multipurpose hall, a well-equipped gymnasium for men and women separately, a walking track, and outdoor football, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. The indoor sports facilities include Table tennis, Billiards, Foosball, Air hockey, Chess, and E-gaming facilities.

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, says: “Life at university can be challenging for students as this is a time of immense change in their lives. Many college students report depression, anxiety, and stress, and these can impact their academic performance. It has been proven that that regular engagement in physical activity can lower anxiety, enhance social interaction, and improve overall quality of life. We at AURAK go the extra mile to offer our students a wide range of sports facilities, with the aim of boosting their academic performance.”

Dr. Kevin S. Konecny, Associate Provost for Student Affairs, and Assistant Professor of Education, Office of Student Affairs, AURAK, says: “We know from the research that students who are engaged in co-curricular activities, including participation in clubs, sports and other campus activities, report greater satisfied with their college experience and are retained and persist to graduate in greater numbers than peers who are less involved in out of classroom activities.”

According to Dr. Konecny, sports can significantly contribute to reducing the risk of mental health issues, since regular physical activity, including participation in sports, has multiple positive effects on mental well-being. These activities help reduce stress, improve mood (through higher self-esteem), and help build social connections.

He says sports can also enhance cognitive function and mental sharpness. Regular exercise, especially activities requiring skill, concentration, and strategy, like tennis or basketball, can improve cognitive skills, problem-solving abilities, and memory, leading to better mental clarity. In addition, sports events and competitions contribute to a vibrant campus life.

According to a study by sportreview.com, the benefits of sport and exercise for college students are not limited to just the physical; students who participate in sport and exercise also see improvements in their mental health and their academics.

As part of its sports initiative, AURAK participates regularly in different inter-university tournaments, including the RAK Medical Sports Festival, Gulf Medical Sports Festival Ajman, BITS Pilani Sports Festival Dubai, Skyline Sports Festival Sharjah, Manipal Sports Festival Dubai, Herriot Watt Sports Festival Dubai and RAK University of Sterling Football Tournament.